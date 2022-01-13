Hanwei Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanwei Energy Services Corp. HE ("Hanwei" or the "Company"), announces the voting results from the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") which was held on January 12, 2022.
At the Meeting, 112,642,962 commons shares, representing 58% of the issued and outstanding shares, were voted by proxy. All proposed resolutions were approved, and details of all resolutions that were voted upon are set out in the Management Information Circular (the "Circular") dated December 8, 2021, which is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
All of the board of directors nominees listed in the Circular were re-elected as directors of Hanwei. Results of the vote were as follows:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Fulai Lang
|111,853,887
|99.32%
|765,130
|0.68%
|Joanne Yan
|111,734,887
|99.21%
|884,130
|0.79%
|S.Randall Smallbone
|112,475,017
|99.87%
|144,000
|0.13%
|Xiao Qin (Mary) Ma
|111,853,887
|99.32%
|765,130
|0.68%
Shareholders also approved the following two additional resolutions at the Meeting, namely:
1. Re-appointing the Company's auditors, MSLL CPA LLP, with 99.97% of the votes cast in favor.
2. Approval of the Sale of Harvest Longwall High Pressure FRP Pipe Co., Ltd. to Daqing Tujiao Trading Co., Ltd., with 99.96% of the votes cast in favor.
About Hanwei Energy Services Corp.
Hanwei's principal business operations are in the oil and gas industry as an equipment supplier to the industry (as a manufacturer of high pressure, fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) pipe products serving energy customers in the global energy market).
For more information, please contact:
Mary Ma
Chief Financial Officer
604-685-2239
mma@hanweienergy.com
Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND NON-GAAP MEASURES
Certain information in this press release is forward-looking within the meaning of certain securities laws, and is subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions a description of which is set out in the risk factors section of the Company's Annual Information Form dated June 24, 2021 and Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended March 31, 2021 both of which are filed with Canadian securities regulators and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information in this press release describes the Company's expectations as of the date of this press release.
THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE PRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, THE COMPANY DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME, EXCEPT AS REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION.
