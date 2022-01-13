Harley-Davidson, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Results on Feburary 8, 2022

Milwaukee, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harley-Davidson, Inc. HOG will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2021 financial results before market hours Tuesday, February 8, 2022. The public is invited to attend an audio webcast from 8-9 a.m. CDT. Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Gina Goetter, Chief Financial Officer, Harley-Davidson, Inc. will discuss financial results, developments in the business, and updates to the Company's outlook. A slide presentation supporting the discussion will be available 30 minutes prior to the audio webcast.
Webcast participants should log-on and register at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and can access the slide presentation here: http://investor.harley-davidson.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. A replay of the audio webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes.
Company Background
Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.
Media Contact: Jenni Coats (414) 343-7902
Financial Contact: Shawn Collins (414) 343-8002
### (HOG-F)
