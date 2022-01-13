RocketFuel Showcases 1-Click Crypto Payments at NRF 2022

San Francisco, California, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RocketFuel Blockchain , Inc. (OTC QB: "RKFL") ("RocketFuel" or the "Company"), a global provider of payment solutions via bank transfers, Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies, today announced its participation at NRF 2022 , the world's largest retail conference and expo, taking place in New York, January 16-18, 2022.



RocketFuel CEO, Peter Jensen will attend the conference in person with his team and will provide live product demos along with partner, ACI Worldwide —a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software—at its booth, #1313. RocketFuel's solution has been integrated into ACI Secure eCommerce and is now available to ACI merchants globally. RocketFuel's 1-click crypto payment solution supports payments via 120+ cryptocurrencies and provides daily settlements in fiat or crypto without any crypto volatility risk.

Meet with RocketFuel at NRF 2022 booth #1313 and experience the easiest way to accept payments with crypto. RocketFuel team will provide live product demonstrations and will be handing out bitcoin-themed items to attendees. For more information, please visit RocketFuel Blockchain and request a meeting.

About RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc.

RocketFuel is a global payments solution company that provides online shoppers with a simple, easy-to-use, one-click checkout process that accepts payments with bank transfers, Bitcoin, and 120+ cryptocurrencies. RocketFuel provides a highly secure and efficient shopping cart experience with significantly low fees for merchants, along with the benefits of no chargebacks and no card declines. RocketFuel's solutions focus on enhanced customer privacy protection eliminating the risk of a data breach while improving speed, security, and ease of use. Shoppers on RocketFuel powered online stores enjoy seamless check-out and forget the clunky cart paradigm of the past. RocketFuel merchants are able to implement new impulse buying schemes and generate new sales channels that are unavailable in other present-day e-commerce solutions. More information about RocketFuel is available at: www.RocketFuelBlockchain.com

