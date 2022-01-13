RVNC DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Securities Class Action Pending

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Revance Therapeutics, Inc. RVNC investors to with significant losses to submit your losses now.
Class Period: Nov. 25, 2019 – Oct. 11, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Feb. 8, 2022
Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) Securities Class Action:
The complaint alleges that Defendants misrepresented and omitted material facts concerning the manufacturing and regulatory approval of Revance's lead product candidate DAXI for treatment of eyebrow frown lines.
Specifically, Defendants concealed that: (i) quality control deficiencies existed at the Company's manufacturing facility for DAXI; (ii) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the FDA would approve the DAXI Biologics License Application (BLA) in its current form; (iii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the DAXI BLA would obtain FDA approval within the timeframe the Company had represented to investors; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
The truth emerged on Oct. 12, 2021, when Revance revealed that on July 2, 2021, the FDA had issued a Form 483 informing Revance of serious issues it discovered during its inspection of Revance's Northern California manufacturing facility. Among other deficiencies, the FDA observed that "[t]he current manufacturing process is not the process proposed for licensure" and Revance's "Quality Unit lacks the responsibility and authority for control, review, and approval for outsourced activities[.]"
On this news, Revance's stock price fell $6.85 per share, or 25%, injuring investors.
"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Revance lied about the manufacturing of- and commercial prospects for- DAXI," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.
