Calling All Artists to Apply to Participate in the Inaugural Sugar Land Arts Festival

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are you an artist? The Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation is seeking artists to apply to participate in the inaugural Sugar Land Arts Festival on April 23-24, 2022 - art, food, drink, music, and fun! The Sugar Land Arts Fest seeks artisans in all media to be a part of the Festival.
Artists can apply for free and receive a special discount if they apply before Jan. 31, 2022. The Sugar Land Arts Fest will be a world-class outdoor art gallery event with live music and entertainment, all meant to feature world-class artists from all backgrounds and artwork in all media.
The Sugar Land Arts Fest will take place at the award-winning Smart Financial Centre Plaza. The state-of-the-art plaza is a beautiful environment for an arts festival. The partnership with the City of Sugar Land and numerous community partners means that this Arts Festival expects to be the top event on the region's calendar.
Important Information:
- Application website: https://sugarlandartsfest.com/artists/.
- No application fees.
- Artists of all media are encouraged to apply.
- The deadline to apply is March 31, 2022.
- Early application by Jan. 31, 2022, will receive a $50 discount on the booth.
- Application materials: four images of artwork (per artist), one image of booth.
- Single booths are 10x10 feet, and artists can share booths.
- Artists must supply their own white tent unless renting one from the Festival.
- Applicable fees can be found on the application website.
Artists can expect state-wide press related to this event. Approved applications also include the benefit of an 'Artist spotlight' (with a link to the artist's website) on the Sugar Land Arts Fest website, including a marketplace opportunity for artists' work.
Sugar Land, Texas, is known for hosting some of the best events in the region, and we look forward to you joining us!
Be the first to know about tickets, schedules, and more by following the SLAF on social media: @SugarLandArtsFest on Instagram and Facebook, and @SLartsfest on Twitter.
|FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
|Contact:
|Beth Wolf. Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation
|Phone:
|+1 (713) 478 3831
|Email:
|press@sugarlandartsfest.com
Related Images
Image 1: Sugar Land Arts Fest - Call for Artists
Call for artists Sugar Land Arts Fest
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
Attachment
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.