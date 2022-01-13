Zoe Announces Its Partnership With Vincere Wealth Management

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoe, a wealth platform recently awarded NerdWallet's 2022 Best Online Financial Advisor, announced its partnership with an Indiana-based financial advisory firm. Zoe's partners are highly qualified advisors who are vetted to ensure they offer personalized service and act in the clients' best interests.
Vincere Wealth Management is among the registered independent advisory firms (RIA) that have been admitted into the selective Zoe Network. Founded with the purpose of helping clients simplify the complexity of their finances, Vincere manages over $27 million for more than 200 clients across the country. Vincere's advisors want to help their clients live their best life and create a work optional lifestyle, all through better financial decisions.
The firm approaches financial planning as a process, as opposed to a destination. This approach is based on the understanding that clients' lives are constantly changing, and their financial plan should too. Advisors at Vincere are committed to helping each client understand their finances, set a clear path to action, and implement each decision. Thanks to this partnership, clients can connect with Vincere Wealth Management advisors through Zoe.
Josh Bennett, CFP®, EA, Founder & Managing Partner at Vincere Wealth Management, referred to the partnership announcement: "It is exciting to be part of the Zoe Advisor Network. It has enabled us to expand our nationwide client base and help more people in their journey towards conquering their life goals."
"Partnering with RIAs such as Vincere Wealth Management was one of those decisions that made total sense. Our values-alignment and shared customer-centricity bring great value to clients who want to do better with their finances and are seeking honest, high-quality financial advice," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA®, Zoe's Founder & CEO, about the partnership.
About Zoe
Zoe was founded with one mission: make wealth creation tailored and convenient through exceptional client experience and innovative technology. The company's algorithm removes the friction from choosing a financial advisor. Through Zoe's platform, you will be matched with Zoe Certified Financial Advisors across the United States, based on your unique financial situation and objectives. Zoe's thoughtfully curated network of interest-aligned financial advisors and financial planners includes only the top 5% in the country.
