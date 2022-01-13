Energy Transfer/Sunoco Foundation Supports North Texas Food Bank to Reduce Food Insecurity

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) announced that the Energy Transfer/Sunoco Foundation has donated $100,000 which will provide 300,000 meals to North Texas residents experiencing hunger. The gift is part of a sponsorship that features the Energy Transfer and Sunoco logos on two co-branded NTFB trucks that deliver food in the food bank's 10,000 square mile service area.

"We are thankful for corporate partners like the Energy Transfer/Sunoco Foundation that are bridging the gap between hunger and help in North Texas," said Trisha Cunningham, North Texas Food Bank president and CEO. "This gift addresses the significant hunger needs in our community, including the 1 in 5 children who are facing food insecurity. We are deeply grateful for Energy Transfer's trust and will use these funds to advance our mission of a hunger-free and healthy North Texas."

The North Texas Food Bank service area has the fourth-highest level of food-insecure children in the country. Through the Food 4 Kids, School Pantry, and Summer programs, the food bank works with schools and social service organizations in 13 counties to distribute and serve nutritious foods to kids in need throughout the school year and the summer months. To ensure year-round food assistance for students and families, these programs work with educators to identify chronically hungry kids and students who qualify for free and reduced meals to provide healthy, non-perishable items as well as fresh produce.

"We are proud to partner with the North Texas Food Bank to help address the critical issue of hunger in North Texas," said Chris Curia, EVP and Chief Human Resource Officer for Energy Transfer. "Throughout our 25-year history, we have been committed to making a difference in the communities in which we live and work, and we know that these funds will go a long way in combating hunger for many North Texans."

Energy Transfer has partnered with the North Texas Food Bank since 2011 and has provided nearly 1.7 million meals to hungry North Texans through its support.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP ET owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in North America, with a strategic footprint in all of the major U.S. production basins. Energy Transfer is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; and NGL fractionation. Energy Transfer also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and 28.5 million common units of Sunoco LP SUN, and the general partner interests and 46.1 million common units of USA Compression Partners, LP USAC.

Enable's assets include approximately 14,000 miles of natural gas, crude oil, condensate and produced water gathering pipelines, approximately 2.6 Bcf/d of natural gas processing capacity, approximately 7,800 miles of interstate pipelines (including Southeast Supply Header, LLC of which Enable owns 50%), approximately 2,200 miles of intrastate pipelines and seven natural gas storage facilities comprising 84.5 billion cubic feet of storage capacity.

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked non-profit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a network of more than 200 Partner Agencies across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries. In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to more than 125 million nutritious meals, a 28% percent increase over the prior year.

In response to the ongoing elevated hunger crisis, the organization has launched a $500 million campaign, Nourish North Texas, to provide more food for today and hope for tomorrow by addressing the root causes of food insecurity. The North Texas Food Bank is designated a 4-Star Exceptional organization by Charity Navigator based on its governance, integrity and financial stability. NTFB is a member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger-relief organization.

