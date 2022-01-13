Dickey's Restaurant Brands Celebrates the Return of the Winter Games

Dallas, Texas, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey's Restaurant Brands including Dickey's Barbecue Pit, Wing Boss, Big Deal Burger and Trailer Birds are heating things up with a limited-time promotion to celebrate the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.
From February 5 through February 20, new and existing Dickey's loyalty program members, and email subscribers from virtual brands Wing Boss, Big Deal Burger and Trailer Birds will receive a coupon for a complimentary item each day the United States wins a gold medal.
Promotion details include:
Dickey's Barbecue Pit
- Loyalty program members will receive a FREE sandwich each day the United States wins a gold medal.
- Members will receive a code via email which is valid for either a chicken, turkey, polish kielbasa, or pulled pork sandwich.
- Each code must be redeemed online at participating Dickey's locations.
Wing Boss, Big Deal Burger and Trailer Birds
- For each day the U.S. wins a gold medal, email subscribers will receive a FREE:
- Wing Boss: (1) Six-piece Pit-Smoked Wings with your choice of sauce
- Big Deal Burger: (1) Single with Cheese Big Deal Burger
- Trailer Birds: (1) Hot Chicken Sandwich
- Subscribers will receive code via email, which must be redeemed online at participating locations.
"We've been waiting patiently for the start of this year's Winter games after the success of our Summer of Gold Loyalty promotion we launched during the Summer Games," said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. "We look forward to bringing the excitement and national pride into our restaurants, by offering our customers the opportunity to enjoy some Legit. Texas. Barbecue. and other delicious items from our virtual brands, on us, each time an American athlete wins a gold medal!"
To learn more, follow Dickey's Franchise on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey's Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.
About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.
Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world's largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey's, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey's proudly believes there's no shortcut to true barbecue and it's why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey's has over 700 locations across the United States and six other countries.
In 2016, Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list, was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018 and was named to Hospitality Technology Industry Heroes in 2021. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country's 50 most influential women in foodservice in 2020 by Nation's Restaurant News and was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on Fast Casual's 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.
