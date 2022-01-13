CentralReach Names Clark Convery Chief Operating Officer

Fort Lauderdale, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, the leading provider of electronic medical record (EMR) software and services for applied behavior analysis (ABA) and related behavioral health practices, has appointed Clark Convery as Chief Operating Officer to its leadership team, a new position with CentralReach. Convery, who previously served as Chief Operating Officer at Visual Lease, a leading global technology company specializing in lease accounting software, will report directly to CentralReach CEO Chris Sullens.
Convery will oversee CentralReach's implementation, customer success, customer support, and CR Institute teams, all key growth areas for the technology company. He brings more than 20 years of experience in building and scaling fast-growth SaaS organizations and developing world-class customer-centric functions across a variety of leading global technology companies to his newest leadership position.
"I'm excited to welcome Clark to CentralReach," said Sullens. "Clark is a seasoned and trusted leader who consistently delivers results, and he is uniquely qualified to drive strategic prioritization and organizational growth, with a laser focus on operational excellence. I have tremendous confidence in Clark's ability to align CentralReach's best-in-class customer-centric functions to help us build and scale faster growth and extend the next-generation of CentralReach's market leadership."
Convery joins CentralReach at a time when the company has seen expansive growth including a 600 percent increase in revenues along with the addition of over 250 employees since 2018. The growth is largely attributed to an expanded footprint in the therapy provider, education, adult services, employment, and international markets with offerings covering technology, services, curricula, and content. Convery will play a critical role in creating an exceptional customer experience at every single touchpoint for CentralReach customers, while also increasing customer growth and satisfaction.
"It truly is an honor to take on this role with the market leading provider of EMR software and services for the ABA industry," said Convery. "Throughout my career, I've had the opportunity to help scale technology organizations with the mission to support our customers' strategic outcomes by focusing on creating an outstanding customer-centric culture. I look forward to continuing the journey of growth at CentralReach by working closely with its talented senior leadership team to help develop strategic actions to help accelerate our next phase of growth."
Prior to joining CentralReach, Convery served as the Chief Operating Officer at Visual Lease, where he was responsible for the go-to-market, retention, and product organization and strategies. Before Visual Lease, Convery worked at iCIMS, OrderMotion, and ADP, where he successfully scaled operations at each global technology company during periods of rapid product expansion.
For more information on the announcement, contact pr@centralreach.com.
