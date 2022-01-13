Proactive news headlines including Healixa, CLS Holdings USA, Audacious, Essex Minerals, Mandalay Resources and Railtown AI Technologies

New York , Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Mandalay Resources beats 2021 production guidance with nearly 39,000 ounces delivered in 4Q click here
- Co-Diagnostics says CoSara JV wins Indian regulatory clearance to sell its SARAGENE Human Papillomavirus High-Risk Real-Time PCR test click here
- Belmont Resources identifies five high priority drill targets at CBC property in British Columbia click here
- Healixa adds muscle to its advisory board with the addition of healthech executive Diane Koontz click here
- Northstar Gold expands Allied Syenite Gold Zone and makes new gold-copper discoveries at its Miller Gold property in Ontario click here
- Cloud DX receives new partnership funding for clinical research of its Pulsewave 2.0 wrist-worn vital sign monitoring device click here
- Thunderbird Entertainment appoints Jérôme Levy to its board of directors click here
- American Battery Technology delivers first Tonopah Flats Lithium samples for analysis click here
- Railtown AI Technologies inks deal with Vivos Solutions for data protection click here
- Altiplano Metals releases new high-grade copper assays from its Farellon drill program click here
- Essex Minerals enters into binding terms with First Au for arm's length option, earn-in, and acquisition of Mt Turner project in Australia click here
- Manganese X says Disruptive Battery Corp subsidiary and JV partner PureBiotic AIR advance regulatory and certification registrations click here
- CLS Holdings USA posts revenue growth of 10% in fiscal 2Q off the back of its City Trees branded products click here
- Vicinity Motor says Proterra battery technology to power its electric transit buses and work trucks click here
- HealthLynked updates coronavirus (COVID-19) Tracker Application to include confirmed Omicron variant cases click here
- Evergold discovers high-grade copper and silver samples at its Golden Lion property in British Columbia click here
- Mydecine to launch Special Access Support and Supply Program broadening access to psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy for patients click here
- FansUnite says new subsidiary American Affiliate demonstrating strong sales growth and operational performance click here
- Audacious completes transaction to acquire Lo͞oS as it expands across California click here
- Delta 9 flags strong rise in 4Q revenue to as much as $17.4M click here
- Fobi AI strikes definitive agreement to buy Passworks SA for €400,000 to expand its digital wallet pass portfolio click here
- Silvercorp Metals reports high-grade intercepts from extensive exploration at its HPG mine at Ying project click here
- XPhyto signs Covid-ID distribution agreement for Czech Republic, with rollout planned for Hungary, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia click here
- Metal Energy announces the appointment of Mike Sweeny as the company's vice president, Exploration & Development click here
About Proactive
- Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.
- With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
- In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.