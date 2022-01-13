Miller Capital Best Investment Firm 2022 Third Year in a Row

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miller Capital is honored to again be voted NUMBER ONE out of more than twenty firms that were nominated for Arizona Foothills Magazine's "Best of Our Valley" – Best Investment Firm and earned a top two position in 2019, 2018 and 2017. Miller Capital was also the top firm in 2013. A partial list of investment firms placing in the top two slots since inception in 2011 includes Morgan Stanley®, Merrill Lynch®, UBS® and Edward Jones®.
Since 2011, Arizona Foothills Magazine has asked their readers who their favorite companies and professionals are, offering numerous options chosen by nominations, editors and focus groups. Readers answer with hundreds of thousands of votes that determine the Valley of the Sun – Phoenix Metro Area winners.
For 50 years, The Miller Group (Miller), has earned a reputation for implementing customized, successful financial and business strategies for both public and private emerging growth and middle market client companies throughout North America, Europe and Asia. Miller is comprised of Miller Capital, Miller Investments and Miller Management.
Miller provides a broad range of services including venture capital, private equity investing, financial advisory, management consulting and investor relations. Miller's experience includes business valuations, due diligence projects, business plans, merger-acquisition assistance, crisis management, plus an investment banking background. The knowledge and track-record of Miller's team, led by its founder, Rudy R. Miller, offers committed, highly-specialized services to assist client companies in reaching their goals. Miller invests its own capital into a large number of its clients and often brings additional institutional or individual accredited co-investors into a specific transaction.
About The Miller Group
MILLER was established in 1972 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. A select group of current and past clients include: America West Airlines®, Bowlin Travel Centers, Inc.®, Capital Title Group, Inc., Comprehensive Care Corporation®, DELSTAR Companies, Inc., Legal Broadcast Network, LLC, Magma®, McMurry, Inc., Regent Communications, Inc., Ritz Carlton Magazine, ServRx, Inc., Sunshine Minting, Inc.®, Telgian Holdings, Inc.®, and US Air Express.
Contact:
Rudy R. Miller
Chairman, President & CEO
The Miller Group
rrmiller@themillergroup.net
www.themillergroup.net
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e34308f8-873e-4f15-a32d-809764340145
