WORLD Token Becomes First Project To Build On Legacy (LGCY)

Singapore, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The WORLD Token Project has announced a successful raise of $500,000 from a token sale on the Legacy Network (LGCY). WORLD is developing a platform that will combine frictionless yield protocols, staking, rewards, and incentivized sales to facilitate the trade of digital goods, services, and NFTs.



The Legacy Network is a Proof of Stake (POS) blockchain protocol that supports transaction speeds of over 10,000 TPS at an average transaction cost of $0.01.

The funds raised will be used to scale WORLD's developer teams and multifaceted business development initiatives. This will help increase the number of vendors and products available on WORLD's decentralized marketplace.

Benjamin Rogers from the WORLD team shared his thoughts on the development: "The launch of the WORLD token on the Legacy Network is a big step toward the upcoming launch of our peer-to-peer marketplace. Legacy's ability to handle over 10,000 transactions per second at a very low cost is a critical component of our go-to-market strategy and will help us deliver on our vision of providing and supporting efficient, performant trading services to our creators, vendors, investors, and partners."

Justin Waiau, Project Manager at Legacy Network, shared a similar view: "We are excited about our partnership with WORLD and WORLD's successful raise on our platform. The funds raised will help build WORLD's marketplace teams and we're confident about LGCY's ability to support WORLD's upcoming initiatives, digital transfers, and its growing global community."

The token raise comes soon after WORLD's participation in the Global Family Office Summit, which was hosted by GDA Capital, the capital markets arm of the GDA Group. The Global Family Office Summit connects traditional family offices, global regulators, private equity firms, and industry disruptors and was a launchpad event for WORLD in its runup to the token sale on LGCY.

About WORLD Token

WORLD is a decentralized peer-to-peer marketplace that rewards its users and community with every sale. It's a frictionless rewards protocol combined with escrow-based e-commerce for both incentivized sales and security of the platform against fraud. The marketplace currently focuses on digital goods, services, and NFT sales. Learn more by visiting Telegram, Twitter, or Medium.

About LGCY

Founded in 2020, LGCY Network is a community powered Blockchain network built for scale and efficiency. LGCY.Network is building a World Class distributed proof of stake, open-source blockchain protocol with industry-leading transaction speed and flexible utility. LGCY focuses on the product, not on the people around it. We are striving to become the most truly decentralised blockchain in the world. Learn more about LGCY Network by visiting their website, Telegram, Twitter, Medium or YouTube.

