Sentinel Offender Services, LLC Adds Another Certification to Their Expansive Profile

ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentinel Offender Services, LLC announced today that it has successfully completed its ISO 9001:2015 Recertification Audit.

An intelligent offender management systems provider, Sentinel has a 27+ year history of delivering smart alternatives to incarceration and maintains a robust portfolio of ISO certifications. As an industry leader of integrated technology solutions for corrections professionals, the company remains dedicated to the highest standards of quality for customers and stakeholders. This most recent audit marks over a decade of successful ISO 9001 recertifications for the company.

"Sentinel has proudly maintained its ISO certification since 2010 and we are excited about the successful completion of the 2021 recertification audit. This accomplishment reaffirms our team's commitment to consistently provide quality products and services that meet or exceed our customer expectations," said Darryl Martin, Sentinel COO.

Heralded as "everyone's favourite standard" by the International Organization for Standardization, ISO 9001 helps organizations of all sizes and fields deliver the highest quality of goods and services to customers. More specifically, the standard specifies the requirements for a quality management system (QMS) by incorporating a variety of quality management principles, including a strong customer focus, the motivation and implication of top management, the process approach and continual improvement. The standard itself recently underwent its own systematic internal review at ISO and was deemed to be of as much value today as it was in 2015 when it received its last update.

An outside, independent auditor completed the on-site review of operational processes with Director of Quality Assurance Johana Garcia as the primary point of contact throughout. Additionally, an internal audit team at Sentinel with representatives from various departments provided support and documentation to the auditor as needed. Successful completion and certification confirm the company's ability to deliver high-quality, on-time products, and services that meet the needs of both customers and stakeholders.

This year's positive result carried the additional distinction of a perfect score - another indication of the company's shared passion for quality according to Garcia. "The achievement of this year's recertification audit with 0 findings reaffirms our commitment to our customers. Our employees at all levels view customer focus as a top priority and go out of the way to ensure excellent service," she said.

To learn more about how Sentinel delivers operational efficiencies, timely insights, and predictive analytical capabilities through a best-in-class intelligent offender management system, visit Sentinel Offender Services online, or contact us using the information below.

