Inkjet Printers Market is expanding at a healthy 6.7% CAGR, and projected to reach US$ 74.1 Bn by 2028: FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Market Insights (FMI): FMI delivers vital insights on the inkjet printer market in its published report, titled "Inkjet Printers Market: Global Industry Analysis (2013-2021) and Opportunity Assessment (2022-2028)". In terms of revenue, the global Inkjet Printers Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which FMI offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.



Sales in the global inkjet printers market are slated to top US$ 52.1 Bn in 2022. Demand is expected to register 6.7% CAGR between 2022 and 2028, in comparison with the 5.8% CAGR recorded during 2013-2021

Attribute Details Inkjet Printers Market Estimated Size 2022 US$ 52.1 Bn Inkjet Printers Market Value-based CAGR (2022-2028) ~6.7% Inkjet Printers Market Size in Projected 2028 US$ 74.1 Bn

Inkjet printers are non-contact printers which use a nozzle to propel the ink on the substrate. The nozzle of inkjet printers is controlled digitally. Different inkjet printers are used according to the various applications. Single and multifunctional inkjet printers are used in institutions like offices, schools, and colleges. Large format inkjet printers are used to print posters, photographs. Industrial inkjet printers are used for marking, coding, and printing labels generally for packaging. While inkjet press is used for bulk printing such as books, catalogues, and magazines.

In the report, FMI suggests that multi-functional and large format inkjet printers segments are expected to play a critical role in the growth in demand for inkjet printers during the forecast period. Inkjet printers due to lower investment cost and high print quality are expected to witness an increase in preference over counterparts such as laser printers which are used in many emerging countries.

The APEJ is expected to spearhead the global growth in the inkjet printers market. The presence of radially emerging economies, increasing living standards, and the large urban population are expected to be the critical drivers for the growth of inkjet printers market in the region. According to FMI, multifunctional inkjet printers are expected to have the largest market share in the inkjet printers market in the region due to the versatility of the multifunctional inkjet printers and increased penetration of multifunctional inkjet printers in offices, schools, colleges, and other institutes. China is expected to outpace the other countries in growth of inkjet printers market in the APEJ.

North America and Western Europe are projected to witness stagnant growth due to the maturity of the inkjet printers market in the regions. The US in North America and Germany in Western Europe are expected to have the largest market share because of the higher preference of the consumers for inkjet printers over other printers. However, the large format inkjet printers are estimated to have maximum growth in the region due to the increasing trend of adopting large format printers for the poster printing in advertisement and the professional photo printing.

Latin America and MEA are expected to be the promising markets in the global inkjet printers. The emerging economies in North Africa and Latin America, specifically Argentina and Mexico, are expected to represent high incremental opportunities due to increased penetration of inkjet printers into end-user industries. The paper segment, by substrate type segmentation of inkjet printers market, is expected to have the highest share in the inkjet printers market of Latin America and MEA due to the higher consumption of copier papers in the regions.

Scope of Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2028 Historical Data

Available for 2013-2021 Market Analysis Units for Volume and US$ Bn for Value Key Regions

Covered North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, South East Asia (SEA) & Pacific, China, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Key Countries

Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic, Russia, Poland, China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, Japan, GCC countries, North Africa, South Africa, others. Key Market

Segments

Covered Printer Type, Technology Type, Substrate, End-use Industry, and Region Key Companies

Profiled HP Inc.

Canon Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Domino Printing Sciences plc

Brothers Industries Ltd.

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd.

Inkjet Inc.

Xerox Corporation

Videojet Technologies, Inc.

Markem-Imaje Corporation

Lexmark International, Inc.

Japan accounts for a smaller share in the global inkjet printers market. However, Japan-based companies such as Seiko Epson Corporation, Canon Inc., and Brother Industries Ltd combine to have the highest market share in the global inkjet printers market.

The companies involved in inkjet printers manufacturing have their key focus on enhancing the ink carrying capacity of the inkjet printers and to increase the global footprint through acquisitions and expansions. The manufacturers of inkjet printers are likely to eye the profitable region of Asia Pacific in the coming years. Mass urbanization in these countries, coupled with improved standards of living, is expected to be the key driving force behind growth in demand for inkjet printers.

Key players considered in the report on inkjet printers market include HP Inc., Canon Inc., Brother Industries, Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, Xerox Corporation, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd, Lexmark International Inc., Domino Printing Sciences plc, Inkjet, Inc., Markem-Imaje Corporation, and Videojet Technologies, Inc.

