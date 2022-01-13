New Workforce Management Report Helps Hospitals Set the Stage for Success

New York, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAUPPAUGE, NY (Jan. 13, 2022) – In a new report detailing the 2022 outlook for nursing and clinical staffing and workforce management, Hallmark Health Care Solutions explores what healthcare organizations need to do in the new year to operate at optimal efficiency, stay competitive in an intensively challenging market environment, and – above all else – produce improved patient outcomes.

Drawing from the wisdom of industry thought leaders and academic researchers, the report assesses today's trends, issues, and questions related to workforce and employment models that will impact healthcare organizations this year. It also outlines the top three steps hospitals and health systems need to take to set the stage for success in 2022 and beyond.

"Looking at 2022, hospitals and health systems are continuing to face critical staff shortages, key positions they can't fill, and burned-out providers who are contemplating leaving the profession," says William Reau, Principal and Chief Operating Officer at Hallmark Health Care Solutions. "Everyone is desperate for help, and they want to know how to fix the limitations and constraints they'll be dealing with."

To help fill knowledge gaps and provide actionable solutions, researchers at Hallmark Health Care Solutions – a leading healthcare technology firm and creator of Einstein II, a suite of vendor management and internal resource pool solutions – spoke with several subject matter experts inside and outside their organization, including experts at C5Gt, Huron Consulting Group, and MCF Strategies. The report, called The 2022 Outlook for Healthcare Workforce Management, examines questions like:

Will labor spend begin to normalize in 2022?

How can hospitals begin to reduce use of agency and travel nurses in 2022?

What kind of employment model(s) will best attract nurses in 2022?

What's the first step to take to prime the nursing/clinical workforce for success in 2022?

What investments do healthcare organizations need to make to better prepare for 2022?

By providing this timely exploration of the questions hospitals and health systems need to answer and the steps they need to take to lay the foundation for improved workforce strategy, performance, and outcomes in 2022, leaders at Hallmark Health Care Solutions aim to support all U.S. healthcare organizations with industry intelligence and helpful resources to overcome the workforce crisis they face.

The report is available for immediate download at einsteinii.com.

About Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc.



Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc. (HHCS) is a healthcare technology firm headquartered in New York. Each of our experienced executive team members brings an average of 20+ years in IT, nursing, process engineering, finance, and healthcare. HHCS is ranked No. 318 in the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S. The company's software solutions are used by over 50,000 healthcare professionals in more than 1,000 healthcare facilities across all 50 states. In the past decade, we have collectively delivered tens of millions of dollars in cost savings and revenue gains to our clients, thanks to our best-in-class workforce and compensation management technology.



HHCS' workforce solutions include Einstein II, a workforce deployment and vendor management solution, and Heisenberg II, a physician compensation and contract management solution. For more information, visit einsteinii.com and heisenbergii.com.

Attachment

Lindsey Elliott Dobies Health Marketing lelliott@dobies.com