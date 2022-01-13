RC Show 2022 Moves In-Person/Virtual Event to May 9-11, 2022

Toronto, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurants Canada announces the rescheduling of its annual trade show, the RC Show 2022, to prioritize community safety surrounding the recent spike in cases of COVID-19 and to continue with plans to produce an exciting hybrid revival show. Now taking place May 9 – 11, 2022, Canada's largest foodservice and hospitality event will continue to offer both a virtual experience with NexTech AR Solutions, and in person attendance at Toronto's Enercare Centre.

"We are as eager as you are to get "back to a new normal" and understand the important role the RC Show plays in the REVIVAL of the industry," says Todd Barclay, President of Restaurants Canada. "Though this year's event offers a hybrid model, offering ease of access for attendees across the country to log on remotely, we see the value in face-to-face experiences. The additional time frame allows us time to continue to develop the world-class content guests have come to expect, as well as ensures the continued safety and enjoyment of exhibitors and attendees, when we can meet in-person again."

To ensure a smooth transition back to the event this May, the 2022 RC Show has also introduced Flex Passes, allowing attendees the option to attend in-person, virtually or both. Restaurants Canada has made a significant investment to continue to deliver world-class content at every turn, as well as new opportunities to connect, learn and grow, to support the REVIVAL of the industry, such as a robust Buyers Program, RC's new digital 365 Marketplace, where brands can connect with national and global buyers all year.

Attendees can also expect to find plenty of solution-based content both in-person and online, covering a range of topics and issues that matter most to operators, as well as culinary and bar competitions, signature events, a dynamic show floor, and a Pop-Up Experience where guests will have the opportunity to learn about the latest concepts, business-building solutions, technology, and innovative products while brands come to life through sampling experiences.

Those attending in-person can rest assured that keeping visitors safe remains a top priority for both RC Show and Enercare Centre. Integrated contact tracing, increased sanitizing stations throughout the RC Show floor and main foyer, vaccination requirements for entry, as well as additional safety procedures, including improved air quality have all been implemented. Through these safety precautions, Restaurants Canada will be able to produce a world class event that is safely designed to revive the foodservice and hospitality industry.

For more information about the upcoming RC Show, visit www.rcshow.com.

About RC Show – since 1944

Canada's leading foodservice and hospitality event showcasing cutting-edge products, pioneering people and transformative ideas. Attendees can shop, taste, learn, connect and grow their business with multiple days of business-building action, including featured areas, competitions, workshops and RC Hospitality Week events tailored to educate, motivate and lead the industry. RC Show includes the latest trends, a dynamic selection of innovative products, and influential speakers assembled from around the globe, designed to help operators grow their businesses. An annual event not to be missed. Learn more at www.rcshow.com

About Restaurants Canada

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing the potential of Canada's diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada's foodservice sector was a $93 billion industry, directly employing 1.2 million people, providing Canada's number one source of first jobs and serving 22 million customers across the country every day. The industry has since lost hundreds of thousands jobs and could lose as much as $44.8 billion in sales in 2020 due to the impacts of COVID-19. www.restaurantscanada.org

