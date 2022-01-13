Fitch Ratings assigns Iveco Group N.V. final Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of 'BBB

Turin, 13th January 2022. Iveco Group N.V. IVG announces that on 13th January, 2022 Fitch Ratings assigned Iveco Group N.V. a final Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘BBB-'. The outlook is stable.
Iveco Group N.V. IVG is an On-Highway global organisation tasked with safeguarding, supporting, and bolstering eight unique, yet unified brands. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures and commercialises heavy, medium and light-duty commercial vehicles; FPT Industrial, a global leader in providing its vast array of advanced powertrain technologies to customers in agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles alike; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, premium and mass-transit bus and coach brands; Iveco Defence Vehicles, for highly-specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a global expert in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all, serving as the cornerstone of Iveco Group's new business models. Further information about Iveco Group is available on the company's website www.ivecogroup.com
Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com
Investor Relations:
Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539
E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com
