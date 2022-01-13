Cleantech Group Names Chrysalix Portfolio Companies General Fusion, MineSense and Svante 2022 Cleantech 100 Companies

Vancouver, Canada and Delft, Netherlands, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chrysalix Venture Capital, a global technology venture capital firm that specializes in transformational industrial innovation and cleantech, congratulates three of its portfolio companies that have been named on the 2022 Global Cleantech 100 list as the best positioned to help us build a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient industrial future. Year after year, Chrysalix remains one of the top independent VCs for cleantech investments in Canada, with many of our portfolio companies being recognized annually by Cleantech Group for their ground-breaking work in intelligent systems and industrial innovation for resource intensive industries. Just in 2021, Chrysalix was involved in almost $0.5 billion of new capital raises for our portfolio companies.
"We congratulate our fast growing portfolio companies General Fusion, a world leader in commercial fusion energy; Svante, a leading carbontech company with the ability to capture carbon dioxide directly from industrial sources at less than half the capital cost of existing carbon removal solutions; and MineSense, a pioneer in digital mining solutions, providing real-time, sensor-based bulk ore sorting for the mining industry, for being listed on the 2022 Global Cleantech 100," said Wal van Lierop, Executive Chairman & Founding Partner of Chrysalix Venture Capital. "Each of them is recognized for their innovative leadership and disruptive work towards making the world's energy intensive industries more sustainable, while improving the bottom line. Investments such as these ensure that their customers or acquirers will have the advantages necessary to preserve technological and commercial leadership in the face of rising C02 emissions and increasing global competitiveness. They will be essential contributors to achieving Net Zero by 2050."
The Global Cleantech 100 is a prestigious peer-reviewed list of the top private companies and most promising ideas in cleantech. The list is created by pulling together thousands of data-points from all over the world with the aim of identifying the consensus of sentiment and opinion among the international cleantech community. The report also provides a sector-by-sector overview of markets and trends from the Cleantech Group.
