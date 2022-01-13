Millicom (Tigo) successfully places SEK 2,250 million in sustainability bonds

Luxembourg, January 13, 2021 - Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") rated Ba1 (Stable) by Moody's and BB+ (Stable) by Fitch, has successfully placed a SEK 2,250 million senior unsecured sustainability bond (the "Bond") within its Sustainability Bond Framework. The Bond, due in 2027, was significantly oversubscribed and carries a floating coupon priced at 3m Stibor+300bps. The Bond is intended to be issued on January 20, 2022 and listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm sustainable bond list.

Millicom plans to use the net proceeds of the Bond in accordance with its Sustainability Bond Framework, which features both environmental and social project categories such as energy efficiency, and the expansion of its fixed and mobile networks.

This is aligned with the Millicom's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) approach to improving lives, strengthening communities, reducing its environmental impact, managing climate risks and governing the business with integrity.

With the issuance of this second sustainability bond, Millicom continues to lead the way in incorporating sustainability into its financing strategy and building a path for sustainable growth that also creates long-term value for stakeholders.

These funds will further support Millicom's efforts to strengthen its positive impact on society and its customer focus by reducing its climate footprint and increasing digital and financial inclusion in the markets where it operates.

DNB Markets acted as Sole Bookrunner.

- END -

