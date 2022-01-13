FloQast Studios Releases 'PBC' Comedy Series

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast Studios , a full-scale production arm of FloQast designed to create entertaining, engaging, and educational content by accountants, for accountants, today announced the launch of its first major project, PBC. The 6 episode series, now available for streaming on the FloQast Studios website and YouTube page , is a half-hour workplace "mockumentary" comedy in the spirit of The Office, Parks & Recreation, and Silicon Valley. Viewers are brought into the accounting department of a fast-growth tech startup during their year-end audit, and introduced to the personalities and situations that accounting professionals know all too well. This look into the dynamic between private and public accountants navigating an audit provides a familiar snapshot of the daily life and struggles of accounting and finance professionals.

PBC features top-tier comedic talent, including Danny Trejo (Machete), Kate Flannery (The Office), Creed Bratton (The Office), Christian A. Pierce (The Real Bros of Simi Valley), and Brittany Furlan Lee (The Dirt). Josh Sims serves as Executive Producer/Director on PBC, as well as the head of FloQast Studios. Michael Gallagher (Funny Story) serves as Executive Producer, Director, and Showrunner for PBC. The series is produced by Jana Winternitz and Michael Wormser of Cinemand Films , the production company behind the hit series The Real Bros of Simi Valley and The Thinning franchise. The stellar cast includes Jessica Sarah Flaum (The Tale), Pete Gardner (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Amy Letcher (Black Sails), Emily Tosta (Mayans M.C.), Jacob Wysocki (Pitch Perfect) and Sam Asghari (Hacks).

"We created PBC to not only showcase the great creative work coming out of FloQast, but to also give the greater accounting community fun and entertaining content to which they can personally relate," said Mike Whitmire, CPA*, CEO and co-founder of FloQast. "This is an industry that is typically underserved when it comes to creative content and we wanted to release PBC now so accountants have something to enjoy as they launch into another busy season - and to provide them a much-needed brain break when they're heads down in reconciliations and audit requests."

With the launch of the series, clips will be posted to all FloQast Studios social media platforms as well as ancillary content focused for the accounting demographic, featuring some characters and stars from the show. This content will also be available on the FloQast Studios YouTube page and social media platforms.

"The launch of PBC marks the start of endless opportunities for FloQast Studios to provide creative content and enjoyment to those in the accounting profession," said Josh Sims, Head of FloQast Studios. "Just like one doesn't need to be a doctor to appreciate a medical drama or a detective to enjoy a police comedy, people from all backgrounds will be entertained by PBC. We hope the series changes stigmas around accounting being a humorless profession and inspires more people to pursue a career in the field."

PBC represents the flagship project of FloQast Studios, and the production company plans to continue momentum into 2022 by producing new, additional content, much of which will live on the FloQast Studios social media channels. FloQast studios aims to produce one major project in the same vein as PBC every year.

About FloQast Studios

FloQast Studios is a full-scale production arm of FloQast designed to create entertaining, engaging, and educational content by accountants, for accountants. An underserved demographic of the finance industry, accountants lack creative content to which they're able to relate. FloQast studios has set-out to transform this industry by curating high quality content that shifts the stereotype about accounting and accountants. FloQast Studios is the place where accounting and entertainment collide. It's not accounting content -- it's accountant content.

About FloQast

FloQast delivers workflow automation software enabling organizations to operationalize accounting excellence. Trusted by more than 1,500 accounting teams – including Twilio, CoinBase, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and SnowFlake – FloQast was built by accountants, for accountants to enhance the way accounting teams work. FloQast enables customers to streamline processes such as automated reconciliations, documentation requests, and other workflows that impact the month-end close, financial reporting, and payroll, and is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.

*Inactive