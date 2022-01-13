Exco Technologies Limited Announces First Quarter Results on February 2, 2022 and Annual General Meeting on January 26, 2022

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX - XTC) today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2021 after the close of business on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
Exco's management will hold a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. To access the live audio webcast, please log on to www.excocorp.com, or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s4962zix a few minutes before the event. The conference call can also be accessed by dialling toll free at (866) 572-8261 or internationally at (703) 736-7448. The conference ID is 4594530.
For those unable to participate on February 3, 2022, an archived version will be available until February 10, 2022 on the Exco website or by dialling toll free at (855) 859-2056 or internationally at (404) 537-3406. The conference ID is 4594530.
As a reminder, the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Exco Technologies Limited will be held virtually on January 26, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. (Toronto time). Participants can access the virtual Annual Meeting through the following link: https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1235.
Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 16 strategic locations in 7 countries, we employ approximately 4,900 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.
|Source:
|Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC)
|Contact:
|Darren Kirk, President & Chief Executive Officer
|Telephone:
|(905) 477-3065, Ext 7233
|Website:
|http://www.excocorp.com
