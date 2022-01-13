Gainey McKenna & Egleston Investigates Potential Claims On Behalf of Investors of Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN)

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that it is investigating whether the directors and/or officers of Hyzon Motors Inc. ("Hyzon Motors" or the "Company") HYZN breached their fiduciary duties of loyalty, good faith and candor and whether the Company suffered substantial harm as a result.



According to a complaint filed by investors in the securities of the Company, the Company allegedly failed to disclose to investors that: (1) it was misrepresenting the nature of its "customer" contracts and severely embellished its "deals" and "partnerships" with customers; (2) the Company could not deliver its announced vehicles in 2021, on its stated timeline; and (3) as a result, the statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are an investor in Hyzon Motors securities and wish to discuss your rights or if you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .