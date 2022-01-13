ORGO, XCUR & SNBR – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Actions and Deadlines

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. ORGO
Class Period: March 17, 2021 - October 11, 2021
Deadline: February 8, 2022
For more info: www.bgandg.com/orgo.
The Complaint alleges Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects and specifically that: (1) Organogenesis improperly billed the federal government for its Affinity and PuraPly XT products by, among other things, setting the price for those products multiple times higher than similar products; (2) the Company improperly induced doctors to use its Affinity and PuraPly XT products through lucrative reimbursements; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company's revenue and profits derived from its Affinity and PuraPly XT products were at least in substantial part unsustainable; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Exicure, Inc. XCUR
Class Period: March 11, 2021 - November 15, 2021
Deadline: February 11, 2022
For more info: www.bgandg.com/xcur.
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) that there had been certain improprieties in Exicure's preclinical program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; (2) that, as a result, there was a material risk that data from the preclinical program would not support continued clinical development; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Sleep Number Corporation (f/k/a Select Comfort Corporation) SNBR
Class Period: February 18, 2021 - July 20, 2021
Deadline: February 14, 2022
For more info: www.bgandg.com/snbr.
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose: (1) that Sleep Number had suffered a severe disruption in its supply chain for foam as a result of Winter Storm Uri; (2) that Sleep Number continued to suffer from debilitating supply chain disruptions across multiple suppliers (3) that Sleep Number did not have in place the supply chain flexibility, redundancies and fail-safes, as had been represented to investors, sufficient to offset the foam supply disruption caused by Winter Storm Uri; (4) that, because foam was a necessary component for Sleep Number's production of its primary mattress products, Sleep Number's ability to timely fulfill customer orders had been materially impaired; (5) that, as a result of (1)-(5) above, Sleep Number was unable to meet surging customer demand for the Company's products; and (6) that, as a result of (1)-(5) above, Sleep Number had been forced to delay mattress shipments to end consumers, pushing millions of dollars' worth of sales into subsequent quarters and negatively impacting the Company's financial results.
Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.