QVC Italia SRL Launches "likeQ," an Interactive Livestream Shopping App Powered by OOOOO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited ("OOOOO" or the "Company") (TSXVOOOOF, a mobile commerce platform, is pleased to announce the launch of QVC Italia SRL's ("QVC Italia") "likeQ." As previously announced, QVC Italia and OOOOO have joined forces to launch an interactive livestream shopping app in Italy powered by the Company's proprietary technology and platform for mobile commerce.



On likeQ, QVC customers can join some of Italy's leading shopping experts, for exciting, live discussions on the latest trends and hottest products in fashion, beauty, home décor, and more – all while liking, hearting, sharing and buying, in real time. The livestreams are designed and formatted for smartphone users on the go and feature a mix of premium brands and new products, along with limited time offers, viewer contests and other fun extras. The presenters share stories about each product and respond live to viewer questions and comments. Customers can research the products and complete purchases without leaving the livestream experience and can follow their favorite shows and search past shows by category in the video-on-demand library. The app can also be downloaded onto tablets.

The new app expands QVC's vCommerce offerings in Italy, which also include a broadcast channel, a website, a variety of social pages, and another mobile app. The broadcast reaches 25 million homes and features 17 hours of live content a day, while the website attracts 33 million digital sessions a year. Worldwide, QVC reaches more than 200 million homes via its 12 broadcast networks and reaches millions more via multiple streaming services, websites, mobile apps and social pages. QVC is part of Qurate Retail Group, the largest player in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms.

"likeQ offers a unique livestream shopping experience for Italian shoppers that's available anytime, anywhere, with lively, entertaining content and fast, easy purchasing," said Giorgio De Gobbi, Digital Store & Content Strategy Director for QVC Italy. "This new app gives our current customers an exciting new way to experience QVC while inviting others who love livestream shopping into our shopping community."

"The new app fits perfectly into our multiplatform vCommerce network," De Gobbi added. "QVC has always been a trailblazer and leader in video commerce, with the expertise and relationships to open new horizons in this space."

OOOOO's Chief Executive Officer Sam Jones commented, "QVC transformed the retail industry by pioneering video commerce when technology did not exist for digital retail. The company remains a global leader in video commerce across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming, and social platforms. As video commerce has evolved and consumer devices have changed, the provision of sleek and intuitive shopping experiences has become critical as retail becomes a form of entertainment. OOOOO aims to help retailers, brands and entrepreneurs express themselves by video, through engaging and interactive content that is entertainment first, commerce second. We are excited to collaborate with QVC Italia SRL and provide their team with our best-in-class proprietary technology platform. Together, we will deliver the next generation of video commerce to the Italian market and hopefully beyond."

QVC is promoting the new app through a digital campaign with the tagline "likeQ: Shop live as you like." The app is the result of a collaboration with OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited OOOOOOOOF, a mobile commerce platform that provided the proprietary technology and platform.

About OOOOO Entertainment Commerce

OOOOO Entertainment Commerce operates a technology platform that enables retailers, brands and entrepreneurs to share product-based opinions directly to consumers through live, interactive, shoppable videos. The platform also offers gamification and social features which reward the community for helping to grow the user base, reducing the need for traditional ad networks.

The Company was founded in 2020 by Sam Jones and Eric Zhang and has offices in Oxford and Shanghai.

