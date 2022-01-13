SoCal Hospitals Get Faster Access to Life-Saving Medical Equipment as They Fight Flu Season Amid Ongoing Pandemic

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help keep up with record demand for the highest quality medical equipment from Southern California hospitals seeing peak patient numbers as they battle both flu and COVID-19's omicron variant, US Med-Equip has opened new offices in Anaheim and Burbank, Calif.

US Med-Equip (USME) is the fastest-growing medical device provider that partners with top hospitals across the nation for the rental, sales, service and asset management of movable medical equipment. From major medical centers to rural hospitals, USME takes orders 24/7 from for the rental of movable medical equipment—diagnostic and clinical devices ranging from infusion pumps and patient monitors to ventilators, baby incubators and more—based on need according to the number of patients expected or admitted at the time.

The Houston-based company's new locations in Los Angeles and Orange Counties mean faster service and support for hospitals throughout the LA metro area and beyond, helping medical staff focus their time and energy away from equipment logistics onto what matters most: helping patients heal.

"Our Anaheim and Burbank teams—like every other USME team nationwide—know the demands healthcare professionals are under and treat each device and order as though it's intended to treat their own family member," Greg Salario, CEO of US Med-Equip said.

Hospitals in California and across the country are streamlining processes and turning to smarter options from trusted partners like USME to ensure they have the equipment and biomedical expertise when they need it to provide patients the best care possible. The company is expanding rapidly to meet growing demand while investing heavily in its equipment fleet and the technology and services to support it.

US Med-Equip serves thousands of hospitals from nearly 50 locations across the country with more on the way. The company's western expansion so far also includes new offices in Las Vegas, Denver, Salt Lake City and Phoenix.

