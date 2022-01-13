Sapience Analytics Partners With HCL Technologies to Bring Enhanced Digital Workplace Solutions to Market on a Global Scale

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sapience Analytics, a market leader in knowledge workforce management, today announced a partnership with HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, to develop and distribute technologies to support employee productivity improvement. Under the terms of the partnership, HCL will enhance and resell Sapience's knowledge workforce management solution, which has been used by more than 90 companies across the globe.

HCL and Sapience development teams will collaborate to meet the changing needs of global enterprises by further enhancing Sapience's market-leading solution. The technology aggregates thousands of data points from every corner of the enterprise, every 15 seconds, to provide an unprecedented level of operational visibility around resource investments in people, processes and technology, for a fully automated and real-time multifaceted view of Enterprise Effort and areas for improvement. HCL plans to develop additional features and functionality on Sapience's existing platform in the form of derivative products to address new and emerging workplace needs. HCL will also integrate the technology with additional products from HCL's portfolio to extend its product roadmap and customer value, including Work from Anywhere solutions.

The enhanced technology will be offered as part of HCL Technologies' Digital Workplace Services practice, which has empowered high-performing workplaces across 130 global businesses, via improved productivity and collaboration through automation, artificial intelligence, and actionable insights to revolutionize the workplace.

The new partnership builds on an existing customer-vendor relationship Sapience and HCL have had for the past few years. "As a result of HCL's Sapience deployment within our organization and its integration with our processes, we have seen higher employee productivity, better employee work-life balance and quantifiable incremental value for our customers," said Vijay Anand Guntur, Corporate Vice President, Engineering and R&D Services, HCL Technologies. "In the new normal and beyond, as organization functions evolve and adapt, HCL is excited to partner with Sapience to help organizations assess their employees' productivity, engagement, performance and enable functional leaders to make data-driven decisions to transparently improve the productivity profile of the organization."

"With new ways of working constantly evolving, the need for advanced work analytics to better understand employee engagement, device effectiveness, productivity, and organizational capacity is critical for companies to prosper in this new world," said Brad Killinger, Sapience CEO. "We are excited to partner with HCL to help organizations worldwide leverage cutting-edge technology to support a successful workplace that is the key to growth."

About Sapience Analytics

Sapience Analytics, founded in 2009, delivers your work data your way to amplify workplace productivity across people, processes, and technology. For permanent and contingent employees, our platform is designed to leverage work data trends to optimize the workforce. Having analyzed over one trillion work hours across many different industries, our flagship product, Sapience Vue, connects seamlessly with endpoint devices and various applications providing visibility into work patterns, employee engagement, productivity, asset management, workforce capacity, and team utilization for greater control and confidence in managing in a remote or hybrid workforce. Visit sapienceanalytics.com for more information.

###

Sonyett Bailey

Director of Marketing

Sonyett.bailey@sapienceanalytics.com

PH: +1 469-270-6484

Related Images











Image 1: Sapience Analytics









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment