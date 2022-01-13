(ALGS) News: Did You Lose Money on Your Aligos Therapeutics Stock? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. ("Aligos" or the "Company") ALGS. Johnson Fistel, LLP seeks to recover losses for shareholders.

On or around October 15, 2020, Aligos conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), offering 10 million shares of common stock priced at $15.00 per share. On January 6, 2022, the company issued a press release stating "announc[ing] that it has halted further development of its STOPS™ drug candidate, ALG-010133, in development to address chronic hepatitis B (CHB)." Aligos stated that "[t]his decision is based on emerging data from the Phase 1 Study ALG-010133-101 that indicate that at the projected efficacious dose (400 mg, estimated to achieve liver exposures >3 x EC90 for HBsAg inhibition) there is no meaningful HBsAg reduction. Furthermore, higher doses levels (maximum feasible dose is 600 mg) that were planned to be evaluated in a subsequent cohort are very unlikely to reach the 1 log10 IU/mL HBsAg reduction level that Aligos had previously defined as necessary to advance the program." Accordingly, "[b]ased on this information, Aligos management reviewed the data with members of the study's Study Review Committee (SRC) and jointly concluded that these data were not sufficient to support further development of ALG-010133 and that dosing should be discontinued."

Following this news, Aligos stock price dropped 56.74% on January 6, 2022, and closed at $4.59.

