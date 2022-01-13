SmartDV Joins Open RF Association

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartDV™ Technologies today joined the Open RF Association (OpenRF™), an industry consortium dedicated to creating an open 5G ecosystem of interoperable hardware and software across member multi-mode radio frequency (RF) front-end and chipset platforms.



As the organization's newest associate member, SmartDV, the leading supplier of Design and Verification Intellectual Property (IP), will work with other members to drive adoption of 5G technology.

"We fully support OpenRF's mission for an open and interoperable 5G ecosystem and commit to help accelerate the rate of adoption and build-out of 5G solutions," states Deepak Kumar Tala, SmartDV's managing director. "SmartDV's portfolio has Design and Verification IP targeted to reducing time to market and increasing quality and performance for 5G products and applications."

"I am pleased to welcome SmartDV Technologies as an associate member," says Kevin Schoenrock, Open RF Association president. "The OpenRF community looks forward to SmartDV's expertise and the contribution it will make to our ongoing efforts to to support a robust ecosystem of interoperable RF front-end and chipset platforms."

To learn more about the Open RF Association visit https://openrf.com/.

About SmartDV

SmartDV™ Technologies offers the world's broadest portfolio of Design and Verification intellectual property (IP), giving its customers a distinct competitive edge by delivering high-quality, proven IP and productivity tools that speed time to market. That's why its IP is in use today by more than 200 customers worldwide, including seven of the top 10 semiconductor companies and four of the largest consumer electronics companies. SmartDV's support spans 5G, automotive, defense and aerospace, mobile, networking, SoC, serial bus, storage and video and display markets and protocols. SmartDV covers the design and verification flow from simulation, emulation, formal and post-silicon validation and memory modeling with more than 800 Design IP and Verification IP products. It offers outstanding customer service with more than 250 experienced ASIC and SoC design and verification engineers, 24/7 technical support, a global footprint through local sales and support offices in all major geographies. SmartDV is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with U.S. headquarters in San Jose, Calif., and sales offices in China, Europe, Israel, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, Russia, Singapore and Turkey.

