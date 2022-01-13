CMC Materials to Release Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 After Market Close on February 2, 2022

Aurora, IL, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMC Materials CCMP, a leading global supplier of consumable materials primarily to semiconductor manufacturers, announced the timing of its earnings release for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended December 31, 2021.
The first quarter earnings release will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website, cmcmaterials.com after market close on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
In light of the pending transaction with Entegris, Inc., the company has opted not to conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results.
ABOUT CMC MATERIALS, INC.
CMC Materials, Inc., headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is a leading global supplier of consumable materials primarily to semiconductor manufacturers. The company's products play a critical role in the production of advanced semiconductor devices, helping to enable the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. CMC Materials, Inc. is also a leading provider of performance materials to pipeline operators. The company's mission is to create value by delivering high-performing and innovative solutions that solve its customers' challenges. The company has approximately 2,200 employees globally. For more information about CMC Materials, Inc., visit www.cmcmaterials.com, or contact Colleen Mumford, Vice President, Communications and Marketing, at 630-499-260.
Colleen Mumford Vice President, Communications and Marketing CMC Materials, Inc. (630) 499-2600
