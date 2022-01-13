Federal Publications Seminars has Record-Breaking Year - Leads the Government Contracts Industry in eLearning

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Publications Seminars® (FPS), the nation's premier provider of in-person federal contractor training for more than 60 years, has taken the leadership role in federal contractor eLearning. FPS has significantly invested in its online platform, delivery and content to deliver a high-quality suite of unique formal and informal learning opportunities. Contract administrators and managers, accounting professionals, in-house counsel, procurement officers and consulting firms leverage FPS's courses to stay current in all areas of government contracting.



"In the competitive high-stakes field of government contracts, what you don't know can hurt you," said Andy King, FPS president. "To stay current on ever-changing rules and regulations, access to high-quality federal contract training has always been important. During a global pandemic, access to just-in-time online federal contract training is a game-changer."

Over the past year, FPSOnline has grown to offer more than 150 live and on-demand virtual courses and over 550 live and on-demand webinars covering the full spectrum of contracting subjects. In addition, a combination of more than 100 new standard and customized courses are now added to FPSOnline every year.

"The secret is out," said Rob Hafiz, FPS vice president. "The demand for FPSOnline training has nearly tripled since the pandemic began. Prior, it was a staple in our product suite. Now, it's a mainstay with more than 7,000 subscribers, plus 50,000 active users, taking advantage of our formal and informal eLearning opportunities."

FPSOnline content covers all areas of government contracting, including the following:

Accounting, Costs and Pricing

Business Systems

Business Development

Compliance

Construction Contracting

Contracts Administration

Cybersecurity

Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR, DFARs) Federal Contract Audits

Federal Grants

Government Contracting

Intellectual Property and Data Rights

International Contracting

Personal Development

Small & Medium Business

Subcontracting

As Hafiz added, "Our instructors, faculty and staff pay close attention to the changes and events shaping the industry and continually update the curriculum to incorporate those changes. We use multiple sources, such as the US Federal Register, Code of Federal Regulations, agency supplements, published court cases, bid protests and other public domain sources. We also use leading legal treatises and papers from a variety of authors to provide a pragmatic and interactive approach to learning."

Subscriber Rebecca Fillinger, J.D., said, "We subscribed to FPSOnline at the onset of the global pandemic. It has enabled us to safely stay current and competitive despite the chaos of the conditions outside our control due to COVID. Quite simply, FPS instructors are the best. Not only do they know the material inside and out, but they also know how to teach it. Whether a member of our team is doing an individual training course, or we are connecting remotely as a group, FPS goes out of its way to ensure all our questions are answered and helps us establish a plan of courses to take to bring us to the next level."

FPS offers three subscription options: FPSOnline Professional; FPSOnline Premium; and FPS Corporate Membership*. Each provides unlimited access to the most comprehensive online training for government contracting professionals in the industry. Visit fedpubseminars.com to learn more.

ABOUT FEDERAL PUBLICATIONS SEMINARS

Federal Publications Seminars (FPS) has been the leading provider of government contracts training and education for more than 60 years. FPS offers hundreds of in-person and online courses designed to provide contract managers, accounting professionals, procurement officers, in-house counsel and consulting firms with solid, comprehensive opportunities to stay current on critical issues throughout the government contracting market. FPS instructors are nationally recognized leaders in the government contracting industry. For more information or to subscribe, visit fedpubseminars.com or call 888.494.3696. Follow FPS on social channels for the latest updates, class notifications and promotions @fedpubseminars.

