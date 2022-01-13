Air Traffic Control Market Size Value Anticipated to Reach US $14.0Bn by 2028 |CAGR 5% Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the coming years, Europe will dominate the Air Traffic Control market by capturing a sizable share. European Cockpit Association (ECA) has representation on the relevant institutional bodies (the European Commission, EUROCONTROL, and EASA) that make decisions or have influence over future Air Traffic Management (ATM) systems. ECA is also represented in technical working groups that include many EUROCONTROL Teams (Network Operations Team, Airport Operations Team, and others). Furthermore, it contributes to a number of relevant projects, including Wake Net 3 and SESAR (Single European Sky ATM Research), one of the largest European research projects ever undertaken. Such factors are responsible for regional growth, which in turn contributes to overall market growth in air traffic control.

Download Sample Pages Of this report – https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2782

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to have the fastest growing CAGR in the air traffic control market. According to the BRIDGING SKIES report, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) estimates that air traffic in the APAC region will triple by 2030. Singapore is the major APAC country responsible for the adoption of robust ATM transformation. As the major air hub for the APAC region, Singapore recognizes the importance of being an early adopter of diverse ATM changes that meet the increasing demand for capacity. To meet demand and manage the complexities associated with increased air traffic in Singapore and other regions, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) has embarked on a program to transform Singapore's ATM capabilities and create a self-sustaining ATM ecosystem in Singapore. Such factors contribute to the tremendous growth of air traffic control in the Asia Pacific region, ultimately contributing to the market's overall growth.

View Table of Content of this report: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/air-traffic-control-market

COVID-19 impact on air traffic control market

The increasing integration of systems into daily operations is causing a significant shift in the way air traffic management is carried out. In the meantime, the current COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented changes in the industry. In Europe, the situation was significantly worse than in other parts of the world. Following COVID, there is a paradigm shift in the situation, with air traffic worldwide slowing by nearly 90% compared to the same period last year. Many stakeholders have proposed newer technologies and automation as solutions to the capacity and delay issues that plagued air traffic management prior to the arrival of the pandemic. With influx of technologies and automation this trend is all set to continue till the forecast period.

To receive personalized service, please share your research needs here@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-customization/2782

Segmental Outlook

The global air traffic control market is segmented based on airspace, offering, application, investment, and sector. Based on airspace, the market is segmented as ARTCC, TRACON, ATCT, and Remote Tower. By application, the market is segmented as communication, navigation, surveillance, automation. By offering, the market is segmented as hardware, software and solutions, and services. By investment type, the market is bifurcated into Brownfield and Greenfield. Furthermore, sector is classified into commercial and defense.

Click Here For Related Reports: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/industry-categories/aerospace-and-defence

Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading competitors are The Raytheon Company, BAE Systems plc, Thales Group, Indra Sistemas, S.A., Frequentis, Harris Corporation, Adacel, and among others

Some of the key observations regarding air traffic control industry include:

In October 2019, Raytheon Company collaborated with WEY Technology to co-develop the "Multi-platform ATC Re-hosting Solution (MARS)," an air traffic controller workstation. Both companies intend to use new technology to replace Raytheon's Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System (STARS). This novel technology will integrate various critical flight related applications such as surveillance, weather, airport and flight data into the touch screen.





In May 2019, Harris Corporation collaborated with EmbraerX and Atech to develop a new air traffic management paradigm for urban air mobility based on existing technology from Atech. Furthermore, the project includes the collaboration of Harris Corporation, a pioneer for leading ATM technology innovator for the FAA and a leader of ATM systems that meet the requirements of the next generation of air travel worldwide.

View Complete Table of Content

ACCESS THIS PREMIUM RESEARCH REPORT - https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2782

Would like to place an order or any question, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1 407 915 4157

About Acumen:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://twitter.com/AcumenRC

https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting

https://www.linkedin.com/company/acumen-research-and-consulting

Website- https://amecoresearch.com

Our Blogs -

http://globepredict.com

http://www.timestechpharma.com