VAYK Confirms Travel Industry Expansion Plan Presentation Scheduled For Tomorrow

Dallas, Texas, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaycaychella, Inc. VAYK today confirmed the company will publish a presentation this Friday, Jan 14th, on the company's rapid expansion plans for 2022. The company has launched a business to provide access to alternative financing to purchase real estate for use in an online marketplace for lodging (such as Airbnb and Expedia), primarily homestays for vacation rentals, and tourism activities. VAYK currently offers both direct financing on a small scale and facilitates peer to peer (P2P) financing through an online application.

Management beleives the timing of VAYK's alternative P2P real estate financing application coinciding with anticipated interest rate increases in 2022 to enhance VAYK's opportunity for growth.

The presentation on Friday will address the enhanced opportunity and other market conditions VAYK management anticipates as beneficial to the company's 2022 outlook. The presentation will also include the latest update on the release timing of the P2P Alt Real Estate Finance Vaycaychella App Version 2.0. Look for the presentation to additionally include new travel industry related business segments VAYK is developing.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, and to access the Vaycaychella App, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/ .

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.