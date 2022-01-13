Chargeback Gurus Releases New Enterprise Chargeback Management Guide to Combat Fraud for the New Year

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chargeback Gurus, a global leader in chargeback prevention and recovery services, has announced the release of a free e-guide on enterprise chargeback management to kick off the new year and assist businesses in mitigating the 25% increase in fraud following the busiest shopping time of the year.
While the hustle and bustle of daily operations can lead to mistakes that drive legitimate chargebacks, the vast majority of chargebacks are fraudulent. Merchants are often at a disadvantage when presenting their case to the issuing bank, as banks tend to err on the side of their customers. That's why Chargeback Gurus has created an Enterprise Chargeback Management e-guide designed to help enterprise merchants:
- Understand chargeback root causes using dispute analytics and create strategies to successfully mitigate chargebacks.
- Develop strategies and best practices for dealing with retail transaction disputes at the enterprise level.
- Know which KPIs drive ROI and serve as progress indicators.
With proprietary technology, tools, and strategies developed by Chargeback Gurus, merchants can optimize their fraud prevention tools to minimize false declines, reduce customer disputes by approximately 50%, and achieve chargeback win rates often exceeding 70%.
"The spike in chargebacks that follows the holiday season is always a challenging issue," said Suresh Dakshina, president of Chargeback Gurus. "We want to make sure that merchants have the tools and guidance they need to successfully fight these chargebacks this year and recover their hard-earned revenue."
Download the Enterprise Chargeback Management e-guide for key statistics and expert advice on chargebacks specifically tailored to enterprise merchants.
Press Contact:
Tyler DeLarm
Chargeback Gurus
win@chargebackgurus.com
(866) 999-3758
About Chargeback Gurus
Chargeback Gurus is a global fintech company helping businesses fight, prevent and win chargebacks and has recovered over $1.5 billion for their clients. As trusted advisors to the credit card networks and Fortune 500 companies, the Gurus are known for their expertise in the areas of risk management, chargeback mitigation, fraud prevention and dispute intelligence.
The Gurus have won numerous awards and accolades, including Stevie Awards and being named in the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing U.S. Companies twice. Chargeback Gurus' mitigation strategies have helped thousands of merchants increase customer retention, improve brand satisfaction and drive repeat purchases. Chargeback Gurus can augment your in-house staff or manage the chargeback process 100%. For more information, visit www.chargebackgurus.com or email win@chargebackgurus.com.
