Midwest Real Estate Data announces 2022 Board election results

LISLE, Ill., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) announced six real estate professionals will be added to its Board of Managers during 2022. These real estate professionals join 11 others already on the Board to direct MRED's strategic vision.
Added to the Board are:
- John Matthews of Baird & Warner, Rose Schlickman of Key Realty and Al Rossell of the Jack Carpenter Organization. They won a December election to fill Board vacancies.
- Tina Franklin of the Kankakee-Iroquois-Ford Association REALTORS® will fill one of two association executive seats.
- Jeff Lasky of the North Shore-Barrington Association of REALTORS® was elected by MRED's parent organization, MLSNI, will fill the other association executive seat.
Luigui Corral of RE/MAX American Dream was re-elected to the Board in December.
Others serving on the Board in 2022 are: Christopher De Santo, Realty Executives Legacy; Fran Broude, Compass; Jeff Gregory, Realty Executives Success; Lynn Madison, Lynn Madison Realtor®; Molly Ryan, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago; Pradeep Shukla, RE/MAX Renaissance; Sue Miller, Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Group; Sue Wiskowski-Fair, Realty Executives Premier; Tommy Choi, Keller Williams ONEChicago.
The election took place as part of MRED's unique initiative which allows brokerages to own their MLS. MRED brokerages that become Preferred Unit Owners run for and elect 13 of the 15 voting seats on the MRED Board of Managers. MRED PUOs are broken down into three categories based on transaction counts. This allows all MRED firms to be represented on the Board, regardless of size or location.
About MRED
Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is dedicated to serving nearly 50,000 real estate professionals in more than 7,500 offices. The MLS serves Illinois and portions of southern Wisconsin and northwestern Indiana. MRED is a member of the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO), MLS Grid and the Broker Public Portal. For more information, please visit MREDLLC.com.
Jon Broadbooks Midwest Real Estate Data LLC 217-836-1958 jon@mredllc.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
