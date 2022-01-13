Critical Solutions, Inc. (OTC: CSLI) Provides 4Q Overview and 2022 Initiatives

SHERIDAN, WY, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ‌Critical‌ ‌Solutions,‌ ‌Inc.‌ ‌(OTC‌ ‌Pink:‌ ‌CSLI)‌ proudly announces the continuation of "From the Boardroom" video series with multiple key announcements regarding Critical Solutions, Inc. and its holding companies. In the video Robert Munck, Vice President,‌ ‌states,‌ "One word explains us and that word is "Progress" for the year-end of 2021. We are proud to report that despite the challenges of Covid, we completed several milestones in 2021 demonstrating determination and steady movement for the building of shareholder value."

Recent Highlights Include:

Our team fully completed its merger of MKH Ventures Inc. into Critical Solutions, Inc. and posted Consolidated Financial Disclosures for Critical Solutions, Inc.

After filing Supplemental Information for removal of the Shell designation, the company is no longer designated a "Shell". We believe that with the upcoming year-end financials, OTC Markets will also remove the "Shell Risk" determination.

With Universal Systems, Inc./Digital Distro, the company has secured additional production credits in a second film project with a production team that has experience with sales and distribution directly to Netflix. More news to follow.

With Universal Systems, Inc./Digital Distro, the company generated 4th Quarter revenues for signed contracts of Music Supervision and Social Brand Influencer Talent Casting with a production company for a feature film that is scheduled for release this Fall 2022.

2022 Key Initiatives:

For the 1st Quarter of 2022, we are heading into increased revenue by adding more Profit-sharing opportunities. These profit-sharing agreements are being generated internally from new clients.

Rodedawg International Industries Inc, RWGI we are putting together a national management team to license national brands in the Cannabis marketplace nationally. This will further the distribution of the Rodedawg name and its brands throughout the US markets.

Universal Systems Inc. UVSS we are proud to announce we are assembling a "Power-Management Team to create a space on the NFT Crypto markets. Our first step is in completing the "white papers" and "tokenomics" overviews in the Music and Entertainment Industry that we serve. We will then follow up with required compliance documentation as needed to ensure that the upcoming joint ventures and planned software development meets disclosure requirements.

Universal Systems Inc. UVSS – We are proud to also report that the company has already received revenues in this 1st Quarter of 2022 from a signed contract to produce a musical soundtrack with a production company for a feature film that is scheduled for release this Fall 2022. Furthermore, we are in the process of finalizing a "Power Management Team" along with our brand influencers totaling over five hundred million followers by our current CEO Andrew Lane a multi-platinum music producer.

Mr. Munck concludes, "We have "Progress" for CSLI cash flowing profitably leading us to producing even greater revenues for 2022. We believe in our company direction of adding assets to the balance sheet that can lead to increased shareholder value."

The video update covering this press release will be featured on the company website homepage and hosted on the new company YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC99LpmXmpCaCiQkm3o_hhuQ

Follow the link to subscribe to the video series.

About Critical Solutions, Inc.

Critical Solutions, Inc. is a diversified holding company and the parent company of Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. RWGI and Universal Systems, Inc. UVSS. Critical Solutions, Inc. acquires and invests in emerging growth and profitable companies. To subscribe to company updates, please visit the Company's website at our new address of http://criticalsolutionsinc.com.

Also note the company has updated its Twitter address to: http://www.twitter.com/CSLI_Solutions .

About Universal Systems, Inc.

Universal Systems, Inc. / Digital Distro Solutions UVSS is a subsidiary of Critical Solutions, Inc. The focus of the incoming company is multi-media production, distribution, and future NFT/Crypto services bringing social brand influence on film and music productions. Mr. Andrew Lane, CEO, is well known for his numerous credits including work with Disney while also managing talent that has a collective following of over half billion social followers. The company is currently in negotiations for additional musical scores, soundtrack development, and original music compositions. The Transfer Agent has verified the share structure has remained unchanged with 76,836,847 shares in the Float and 246,049,052 common shares outstanding. The company is being renamed Digital Distro Solutions.

Also note the company has updated its Twitter address to https://twitter.com/Digi_Distro .

