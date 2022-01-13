Sorrento Therapeutics Mexico Wins Tender to Sell COVISTIX Tests to Mexico City Government

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. SRNE "Sorrento"))) announced today Sorrento Therapeutics Mexico ("Sorrento Mexico"), a Sorrento company, has won the first tender offer yesterday by the Mexico City Municipal Government for the purchase of COVISTIX COVID-19 Virus Rapid Antigen Detection tests. COVISTIX provides a rapid and sensitive means of detecting asymptomatic and symptomatic infections caused by the currently circulating Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. The COVISTIX tests will be delivered this week.



Sorrento is active in participating in more tender orders worldwide as governments around the world are dramatically ramping up its COVID testing and monitoring programs with the intention to make rapid testing a focus of its disease control strategy. Sorrento is well-positioned to become a key partner in this effort given the high sensitivity and commercial availability of the COVISTIX tests.

About Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

Sorrento is a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancer, pain (non-opioid treatments), autoimmune disease and COVID-19. Sorrento's multimodal, multipronged approach to fighting cancer is made possible by its extensive immuno-oncology platforms, including key assets such as fully human antibodies ("G-MAB™ library"), immuno-cellular therapies ("DAR-T™"), antibody-drug conjugates ("ADCs"), and oncolytic virus ("Seprehvec™"). Sorrento is also developing potential antiviral therapies and vaccines against coronaviruses, including Abivertinib, COVI-AMG™, COVISHIELD™, COVI-MSC™ and COVIDROPS™; and diagnostic test solutions, including COVITRACK™ and COVISTIX™.

Sorrento's commitment to life-enhancing therapies for patients is also demonstrated by our effort to advance a first-in-class (TRPV1 agonist) non-opioid pain management small molecule, resiniferatoxin ("RTX"), and SP-102 (10 mg, dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel) (SEMDEXA™), a novel, viscous gel formulation of a widely used corticosteroid for epidural injections to treat lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica, and to commercialize ZTlido® (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% for the treatment of post-herpetic neuralgia (PHN). RTX has cleared for Phase II trial for intractable pain associated with cancer and a Phase II trial in osteoarthritis patients. SEMDEXA announced highly statistically significant positive top-line results from its Phase III Pivotal Trial C.L.E.A.R Program for its novel, non-opioid product for the treatment of lumbosacral radicular pain (sciatica). ZTlido® was approved by the FDA on February 28, 2018.

