MARA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc.) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc.) ("Marathon" or the "Company") MARA and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Marathon securities between October 13, 2020, and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's joint venture with Beowulf Energy LLC, as it related to a series of agreements with multiple parties to design and build a data center in Hardin, Montana, implicated potential regulatory violations, including U.S. securities law violations; (2) as a result, the Beowulf Joint Venture subjected Marathon to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny; (3) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's business and commercial prospects; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Marathon you have until February 15, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

