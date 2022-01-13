Huntington Ingalls Industries to Host Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Feb. 10

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries HII will release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, Feb. 10 and host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern time the same day. The call will be webcast live on HII's website: http://www.HII.com.
HII participants will include Mike Petters, president and CEO, Chris Kastner, executive vice president and chief operating officer and Tom Stiehle, executive vice president and chief financial officer. Their remarks will be supplemented by a series of slides appearing on the company website. Listeners are encouraged to view these materials in conjunction with the call. Replays of the call will be available on the website for a limited time.
HII is a global engineering and defense technologies provider. With a 135-year history of trusted partnerships in advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities ranging from the most powerful and resilient maritime platforms ever built, to unmanned systems and AI/ML analytics. HII leads the industry in mission-driven solutions that support and enable a connected, integrated full spectrum force. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII's skilled workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information please visit:
Contacts:
Brooke Hart (Media)
brooke.hart@hii-co.com
202-264-7108
Christie Thomas (Investors)
christie.thomas@hii-co.com
757-380-2104
