Beachfront Announces Two Strategic Additions To Its Management Team

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beachfront, the convergent TV advertising platform, has announced the addition of two industry veterans to strengthen its management team. Katie Long now serves as the Head of Demand and Amit Nigam assumes the role of Vice President of Product. The new additions are a part of Beachfront's expansion plans across several departments of the company. The company's headcount has grown 20% over the past year, with current plans to increase an additional 45% in 2022.
Beachfront continues to add top talent to its team across every department as the company further grows its partner network and builds technology that enables unified decisioning and monetization across Connected TV (CTV), set-top box video-on-demand (VOD), linear, and national addressable television.
"I'm thrilled to welcome Katie and Amit to our management team. Both have demonstrated leadership capabilities that will propel Beachfront to expand our product offering and grow our business," said Chris Maccaro, CEO of Beachfront. "2021 was an exciting year for Beachfront and 2022 promises to be even better. I am very excited for what Katie and Amit's leadership will bring to Beachfront and our partners as we continue our pursuit of redefining and transforming the television advertising market."
Katie Long, Head of Demand, will be responsible for driving Beachfront's partnerships with leading agencies, brands, and demand-side platforms (DSPs) in the U.S. Katie will lead collaboration with internal and external stakeholders to redefine and simplify the media buying landscape in CTV and TV. This includes the development of general best practices and technological innovations that power greater automation, addressability, and fluidity in TV ad buying.
Before joining Beachfront, Katie was a Senior Director, Platform Sales for Yahoo, and prior to that, held a similar position at Verizon Media where she worked to drive omnichannel DSP adoption across programmatic buying teams.
Amit Nigam, Vice President of Product, will drive the vision and execution of the product roadmap for Beachfront and will serve as the product lead for clients, prospects, and partners. Before Beachfront, Amit was the Vice President of Product at Perion where he managed cross functional teams, driving product development and growth. Prior to Perion, Amit served as the Senior Vice President of Product & Partnerships at Eyeview, a video marketing technology start-up.
About Beachfront
Beachfront is the convergent TV advertising platform that enables unified decisioning and monetization across Connected TV (CTV), set-top box video-on-demand (VOD), linear, and national addressable television. Leading media owners, programmers, and distributors such as AMC, VIZIO, Newsy, Stadium, Frontier, Philo, and Xumo leverage Beachfront's TV-first tech stack to maximize revenue and improve operational efficiency, while delivering best-in-class ad experiences to their audiences. Founded in 2007, Beachfront is an independent, private equity-backed company based in New York City. In 2017, former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker, through her investment firm PSP Partners, acquired a majority stake in Beachfront along with Growth Catalyst Partners. Learn more at beachfront.com.
Contact:
Kyle Kuhnel
kyle@broadsheetcomms.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.