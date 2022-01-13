The RealReal 2022 Luxury Consignment Report Tracks Luxury Resale Adoption Across All Ages

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal REAL — the world's largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods — today released its 2022 Luxury Consignment Report . Following a year of growing resale adoption by every generation, the report charts the trends and behaviors driving the greatest resale value gains and losses. The report is powered by data derived from The RealReal's more than 24 million members and more than 22 million items sold.



As the way people shop changes, The RealReal's data shows it's having a direct impact on the resale market. As shoppers become more conscious consumers, they're turning to resale to shop their values: 40% of TRR shoppers are replacing fast fashion with resale and 43% shop resale because it's more sustainable. Primary market supply constraints are driving shoppers to explore the secondary market, with sold-out styles attracting 50% more new buyers than standard resale items.

"Resale has undeniably gone mainstream, and the luxury sector has one distinction that sets it apart: every demographic actively participates in luxury resale," said Rati Sahi Levesque, President of The RealReal. "From Gen Z to the Silent Generation, every demo increased its adoption of secondhand luxury in 2021, and nearly every brand saw rising resale value as a result."

Highlights from the year's top consignment trends include:



The Items First-Timers Shop & Sell Are Universal Gucci is the #1 brand and dresses are the #1 item sold by first-time consignors and bought by first-time shoppers

Gen X is driving the generational closet swap Gen X is selling vintage pieces forward to Millennials and Gen Z shoppers discovering them for the first time

It's still your mother's Tiffany While the brand's average sale price (ASP) rose 23% year-over-year (YoY), its heavy push to appeal to a younger audience hasn't shifted its No. 1 resale demo away from Gen X

Vintage and unbranded jewelry sets new value records Desire for unique pieces with character is driving vintage jewelry and watch resale value up to 2-3x more than current collections Unbranded jewelry continues to rise in demand, with a $350,000 unbranded engagement ring becoming the most expensive item ever sold on TRR

High-value sneakers see greatest resale value gains ASP for high-value Nike sneakers grew +32% YoY, 2X more than any other brand New Balance sneaker collabs top the list of what to sell now, with a resale value of up to 387%



To see the full breakdown of current trends in luxury resale, view The RealReal's 2022 Luxury Consignment Report.

