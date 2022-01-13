MQL5 Cloud Network Reaches the Capacity of 34,000 Cores

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MQL5 Cloud Network was launched by MetaQuotes on October 14, 2011, to arrange the exchange of computing resources between those who need them, and those who can provide idle CPU time on their computers. Over the 10 years of operation, the network has reached a unique capacity of 34,000 test agents (CPU cores available online for testing trading hypotheses). Anyone can sell the capacities of their agents and thus earn money for their MQL5 community account.

MQL5 Cloud Network is used in conjunction with MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester in the MetaTrader 5 client terminal. The Strategy Tester is used to optimize trading systems developed in the MQL5 programming language with the help of backtests — running trading strategies on historical data before using them in real trading. In total, the network has successfully completed 12,137,187,332 tasks since its launch.

Among other things, tests on historical data are used by analysts of quantum investment funds, in which human intervention is gradually decreasing, in order to increase the number of trading deals closed with the highest possible profit. The unique feature of the MQL5 Cloud Network is the ability to conduct multiple backtests. The execution speed of all passes is reduced from several days and hours to a few minutes.

In addition to the cloud network, MetaQuotes has been developing a unique community of professional algorithmic traders for 17 years. MQL5.com has a marketplace featuring 21,000 ready-made trading robots and technical indicators, as well as a freelance market, where professional developers have completed more than 83,000 application development orders.

About the MQL5 Cloud Network

By participating in the MQL5 Cloud Network, users are able to earn profit while providing the processing power of their PCs. This requires MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester Agent: installation takes no more than 2 minutes;

The power of MQL5 Cloud Network is supported by high-performance CPUs, including AMD Ryzen 9, Intel Core i9, and Intel Xeon;

The cloud network can be used not only for financial tasks but also for any computing assignments, including scientific research;

The project website shows additional real-time MQL5 Cloud Network statistics, including the network distribution by CPU type;

MetaQuotes is one of the leading developers of software applications for financial markets. Apart from MQL5 Cloud Network, the company has developed a number of popular software products, including the MetaTrader 5 trading platform used by more than 1,500 brokerage companies, hedge funds, and banks from all over the world.

Media contact

Mikhail Kirilin, PR Manager

Company: MetaQuotes Ltd

Telephone: +35795564211

E-mail: kirilin@metaquotes.net

Website: https://www.metaquotes.net

Address: 13 Anastasi Sioukri, 3105, Limassol, Cyprus

