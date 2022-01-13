Kaleidoscope and Kids' Chance Announce Partnership to Unlock Education Opportunities

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleidoscope , the leading education awards management platform, today announced a partnership with Kids' Chance of America, a national nonprofit that supports the granting of scholarships to children of workers who have been seriously or fatally injured on the job. To date, Kids' Chance has awarded over 8,700 scholarships across the country totaling over $30 million dollars.



"We have an incredibly dynamic organization with thousands of scholarships in the US and a partnership with Kaleidoscope will enable us to drive unparalleled efficacy across our entire scholarship program," said Vicki Burkhart, Kids' Chance Executive Director. "Deepening our relationship with Kaleidoscope will ensure that more children and their families can overcome the financial roadblocks on their path to success in higher education."

Kids' Chance will leverage Kaleidoscope's platform tools and marketplace to enable students and their families to easily locate their respective state organizations and explore specific scholarship programs. Applicants, recommenders and review board members will be able to collaborate in the same platform, driving consistency across Kids' Chance broader scholarship processes.

"We are committed to increasing access to education by working alongside partners who share our values and put applicants front and center in everything they do," said Greg Dehn, founder and CEO of Kaleidoscope. "Kids' Chance is doing impactful work nationwide to ensure children affected by a parent's work-related injury or death have an opportunity to pursue an education, and this expansion will further alleviate the financial burden these families face."

About Kaleidoscope

Kaleidoscope is a cloud-based awards management platform enabling organizations to fund, design, administer, and host branded scholarship and grant programs. The platform uses leading technologies to deliver an end-to-end solution for sponsors, organizations, and those they support. Kaleidoscope is building a future where financial aid and funding solutions are smart, cost-effective, and as unique as the applicants they serve.

About Kids' Chance of America

Kids' Chance of America represents 49 state-level nonprofit organizations that provide scholarships to children of workers who have been seriously or fatally injured on the job. Cumulatively, since its inception in 1988, Kids' Chance organizations have awarded over 8,000 scholarships totaling more than $27 million. To learn more about Kids' Chance, visit www.kidschance.org .