Hub Group Receives Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2021 Green Supply Chain Award

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group HUBG, announced today that it has received Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2021 Green Supply Chain Award for its efforts in prioritizing sustainability.



Hub Group received this award for its sustainability-minded approach to transportation and logistics management. The company proactively measures and reduces customers' carbon footprint through analysis that allows for the conversion to more efficient transportation and logistics services, including intermodal, less-than-truckload (LTL) consolidation, cross-dock management, and network optimization.

"We're proud to be honored for our industry-leading sustainability initiatives," Hub Group Chairman and CEO David Yeager said. "Our team prioritizes sustainability across our solutions and we help our customers effectively measure and reduce their impact on the environment."

Hub Group's efforts to convert freight from truck to rail paired with its modern, updated equipment have saved more than 9.7 billion pounds of carbon emissions over the last three years.

"For Hub Group, sustainability remains a top priority in the supply chain," Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics said. "Whether it's a new solution, a new program, or just simply a new way of doing business, winners of the 2021 Green Supply Chain Award showcased heightened attention to social responsibility and environmental governance."

As a further testament to Hub Group's sustainability practices, the company recently announced it won the U.S. EPA SmartWay Excellence Award for the ninth time and has been named a CN EcoConnexions partner, Inbound Logistics G75, and received EcoVadis Bronze awards and certifications in 2021.

About Hub Group

Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions. Keeping our customers' needs in focus, Hub Group designs, continually optimizes, and applies industry-leading technology to our customers' supply chains for better service, greater efficiency, and total visibility. As an award-winning, publicly traded company HUBG with nearly $5 billion in revenue, our 6,000 employees across North America are always in pursuit of "The Way Ahead" – a commitment to service, integrity and innovation. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com.

