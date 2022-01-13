Introducing Pop Jots, a New Marketing Agency That Uses Writing to Help Business Grow

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strategic communication expert and filmmaking professional Jason R. Starr is excited to announce the official launch of his new marketing company, Pop Jots, in Pleasant Grove, Utah, on Jan. 13, 2022. Pop Jots offers a variety of writing, copywriting, and advertising services to various businesses across the country. These services help businesses stand out, attract more customers, and grow.

Pop Jots was founded by Starr in 2021 under the parent company of Pop Radish Communications, LLC in Pleasant Grove, Utah. The company uses customized writing, copywriting, and advertising to help businesses stand out, connect with customers, and build stronger brands. It provides services to startups, non-profit, food, finance, education, family, self-help, and creative professionals.

Pop Jots's writing and advertising services include the following:

Billboard Ads

Direct Mail

Email Messages

Press Releases

Product Descriptions

Radio Spots

Search Engine Ads

Social Media Ads

Video Scripts

And more…

"One reason why I started Pop Jots is that many businesses are struggling as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. I've noticed that many companies are having a harder time finding customers, and I wanted to do something to help them out. I'm confident that my copywriting and advertising services will give many of these companies the boost they need to be successful," said Starr.

Before starting Pop Jots and its parent company, Pop Radish Communications, LLC, Starr has spent over seven years working for SkyVibe, LLC and Two Little Hands Productions in Salt Lake City, Utah. At these companies, he helped grow over 20 viral children's channels on YouTube. Across all 20 of these channels, Starr helped these companies reach billions of views and many millions of subscribers.

Jason Starr's degrees and certifications include the following:

A Bachelor's in Media Arts from Brigham Young University (2013)

A Master's in Strategic Communication from Purdue University (2020)

Professional certifications in Digital Marketing from the Digital Marketing Institute and the American Marketing Association (2021).

About Pop Jots:

Pop Jots is a copywriting and advertising company that was founded in Pleasant Grove, Utah in 2021. The company was founded by Jason R. Starr and is a subsidiary of Pop Radish Communications, LLC. Pop Jots's mission is to use persuasive words and creative ads to help businesses stand out, connect with their customers, and build stronger brands.

For more information about Pop Jots and its marketing services, please visit https://www.popjots.com. Business owners can also contact Jason Starr directly by emailing him at contact@popjots.com or by calling him at 855-POP-JOTS.

###

