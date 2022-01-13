Healixa Appoints Diane Koontz to its Advisory Board

Manhattan, NY, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. EMOR ("Healixa", or the "Company"), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, today announces that Diane Koontz will join its Advisory Board, effective immediately, demonstrating the Company's commitment to its healthtech portfolio.
Diane Koontz currently serves as President of Managed Health Care Associates, Inc. ("MHA"), the largest group purchasing organization ("GPO") in the United States, and a leading health care services and software company focused on the needs of alternate site health care providers.
Ms. Koontz joined MHA in 1997 through the acquisition of MedEcon, at the time one of the largest GPOs specializing in the acute care and integrated delivery network space. During her 24+ year career at MHA, Ms. Koontz has been involved in almost every facet of the GPO business, with extensive experience in finance, sales, operations, reimbursement management, pharmacy network management, software development, and contract negotiations within the industry representing the alternate site health care provider markets. In 2009, Ms. Koontz was promoted to senior vice president, Alternate Site Division, with responsibility for all aspects of sales and marketing for MHA's home infusion, specialty pharmacy, home medical, mail order, retail, and clinic markets as well as management of MHA's subsidiary The MED Group. In 2016, Ms. Koontz was promoted to executive vice president, GPO Services, where she was responsible for all GPO business units including Alternate Site, Long-Term Care Pharmacy, and MHA's subsidiary Navigator Group Purchasing. In addition, she has direct responsibility for all of MHA's technology and software development functions as well as all operations.
"The appointment of Diane Koontz as a strategic advisor is a valuable addition to the Company," commented Ian Parker, Chief Executive Officer of Healixa. "Ms. Koontz brings over 25 years of health care industry experience, which will lend itself to the Company's growth strategy within its healthtech businesses."
"Healixa is poised to make a major impact with their healthtech businesses. By focusing on the underserved independent pharmacies market, Healixa is leveling the playing field between independents and big pharmacy chains," commented Diane Koontz. "I look forward to advising Healixa as the Company positively impacts the industry as well as local economies."
About Healixa, Inc.
Healixa is a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water generation and green-tech industries. Healixa embraces innovation by combining its intellectual properties, patents, strategic collaborations, and partnerships to create a "LaunchPad" of disruptive sustainable products.
Forward-looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Healixa, Inc. Contact
Bret Hedges
SVP of Strategic Partnerships
833-432-5492
Bret@healixa.com
Kealy Altman
VP of Marketing, Advertising & Social Media
561-251-2966
kealy@healixa.com
Investor Relations Contact
Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC
Scott Powell, President & CEO
One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor
New York, NY 10020
Office: 646-893-5835
