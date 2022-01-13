The Alternative Products Expo to Debut in Fort Lauderdale on March 11-13, 2022; Hear from 50+ Expert Speakers and Discover 1,000+ Innovative Products Under One Roof

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first Alternative Products Expo of this year will be hosted at Fort Lauderdale's Broward County Convention Center on March 11-13, 2022. The Alternative Products Expo, formerly known as the USA CBD Expo, is set to make a big splash. Industry enthusiasts will have the opportunity to hear from more than 50 expert speakers, visit over 300 vendors, and review a minimum of 1,000 of the most innovative and cutting-edge products within the alternative products space today.



The upcoming March Alternative Products Expo, presented by 3Chi, the nation's largest CBN and Delta-8 distributor, has sought to build upon the foundations laid by the USA CBD Expo, North America's largest CBD-focused event, with a more comprehensive overview into the alternative product ecosystem. With a focus on products as diverse as functional beverages, cannabis derivatives, vape products, mood enhancers, herbal products, energy boost supplements and dietary supplements, among various others, the Alternative Products Expo aims to showcase products on the verge of disrupting traditional markets.

The event will cater to both alternative product industry newcomers and professionals alike. The industry's leading professionals are coming together to present attendees with a series of educational seminars, keynote addresses and workshops. Speakers at the event will include the likes of Brett Puffenbarger from The Cannabis Detector; Dr. Bao Thai DC of Rapid Nerve Rescue CBD Cream; Yasmine Egozi of Planta RX; and Leigh Lindenbaum CCCE from UXL, Inc.

Additionally, the conference will play host to over 300 vendors from across the alternative products universe, who will be showcasing thousands of products at the event. With most mainstream product segments increasingly facing disruption by alternative products, corporate buyers will be presented with the unique opportunity to view and test some of the most cutting-edge products that are yet to hit the market, within a single venue.

The scale of the Alternative Products Expo is perhaps only matched by the prominence of its various sponsors. In addition to presenting sponsor 3Chi, this year's Platinum Sponsors will include the likes of Lost8's, Dimo, Cake and Trinity Hemp. Meanwhile, Gold Sponsors will include Treetop Hemp Co and MerchantE.

To find out more about one of the nation's most significant alternative product events, including how to attend, visit https://altproexpo.com

About Alternative Products Expo

The USA CBD Expo is rebranding as the Alternative Products Expo to better reflect the variety of exhibitors on the trade show's floor. The Alternative Products Expo, a.k.a. AltPro Expo, was created with the idea of bringing together an assortment of industries and the disruptive products and services within – all under one roof.

For more information, visit https://altproexpo.com.

