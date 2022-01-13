Women's Health Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has published a new report on Women's Health Market Report 2021-2031: Forecasts by Application (Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Infertility, Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause, PCOS). PLUS, Profiles of Leading Pharma Contract Manufacturing Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.



Women's are on higher threat of getting infected with diseases such as osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, anaemia, menstrual health related disorders, depression and obesity. An upsurge in the population over 60 age, a rise in adoption of sedentary lifestyle habits, and the introduction of novel medicines for women are some of the factors that drive market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on Women's Health Market

In this period of COVID 19 pandemic, an awareness towards the health care is likely to increase among the people. Especially towards the women's healthcare. Because women's play an important role in an individual's life. Moreover, women's have complicated issues regarding their health. Many programmes are running by various organisations regarding women's care. In short COVID 19 pandemic is stimulating this market indirectly toward growth.

Market Drivers

Changes in dietary habits, stress, and consumption of alcohol are the key factors responsible for hormonal imbalance among women. This is likely to cause fertility issues in women. Ovulation problems, endometriosis and polycystic ovarian syndrome are the major known factors for infertility. And these factors direct the Women's Health Market towards growth .

Market Opportunities

The hormonal infertility sector is expected to grow rapidly owing to high fertility associated problems in developed countries. And the easy availability of several medicines to cure hormonal imbalance and market players' investment in new product development would drive this segment towards growth. Hormonal imbalance such as the imbalance of prolactin, estrogen, and thyroid is increasing in women due to factors such as stress, further driving the demand for medication to improve health. In turn this segment is proving as a substantial growth opportunity for the Women's Health Market towards growth.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players functioning in the market are Allergan; Bayer AG; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer; Teva Pharmaceuticals; Agile Therapeutics; Amgen, Inc.; AstraZeneca; Bristol-Myers Squibb; and Ferring B.V. Partnerships for product development, enlargement of product portfolios, and geographical expansion in developing markets are the significant strategic endeavors of these companies to upsurge their market share.

Market player's emphasis on gaining FDA approval for new disease symptoms to in order to prevent loss in revenues post-patent expiry. For instance, Prolia is suggested for postmenopausal women who are vulnerable to bone fractures due to osteoporosis. The symptoms differ according to the approvals across various geographies. In U.S. for instance, it is mainly used as a second or third level of treatment for women who have suffered at least one or multiple osteoporotic fractures. In Europe, it is recommended for women with a high threat of osteoporotic fractures and as a treatment of osteoporosis.

