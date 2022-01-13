VanillaSoft Wins 2022 Best Value for Price Award from TrustRadius

Plano, Texas, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanillaSoft, a leading sales engagement technology company, today announced that they have won the 2022 Best Value for Price Award from TrustRadius; while also placing second in the categories of Best Feature Set, and Best Relationship categories. Additionally Autoklose, acquired by VanillaSoft in late 2020, also placed in the top three in each of these same categories.

The TrustRadius Best of Awards recognize products that have the highest percentage of positive Key Insight statistics in the categories of Best Feature Set, Best Value for Price, and Best Relationship. The Best of Awards are based entirely on customer reviews, and to qualify for a Best of Award each nominated organization must have received at least 10 TrustRadius reviews in the past year.

TrustRadius verified users have shared in their reviews how much they value the features in VanillaSoft's sales engagement platform:

"We love VanillaSoft because it helps us run multiple campaigns for our calling team simultaneously. That has resulted in achieving faster calling, more calls in less time."

"VanillaSoft is very flexible. It allows a great deal of customization and complex routing scenarios where needed to leverage them in order to satisfy our business needs. They also offer amazing support."

"VanillaSoft is ideal for our business. Everyone in the organization uses it. We make high-volume calls and outbound emails, and VanillaSoft's interface makes it streamlined and effective for day-to-day operations. The administrative options to set up different programs are terrific and allow us to customize as needed."

"There is nothing more gratifying than seeing the feedback from VanillaSoft customers on how our platform is helping their sales organizations to be more productive and successful," said David Hood, CEO at VanillaSoft. "We are thrilled to receive this recognition from our customers which has led to this award from TrustRadius, and will continue to strive to ensure our product is meeting the needs of SMB organizations in real-world industries."

About VanillaSoft

VanillaSoft, the industry's most successful sales engagement platform, helps sales development teams engage over 15,000,000 contacts every month. Used standalone, or in combination with existing traditional CRM systems, VanillaSoft empowers sales reps to respond to new leads faster, interact with leads more consistently, across more channels, and generate more qualified sales opportunities. Globally, thousands of users employ VanillaSoft's queue-based sales engine and intellective routing to implement sales cadence automation resulting in substantial gains in speed-to-lead, persistency, productivity, and revenue-per-rep. VanillaSoft is a privately held company headquartered in Plano, Texas, USA. To learn more, visit www.vanillasoft.com.

About TrustRadius:

TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique story, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners and Next Coast Ventures.

