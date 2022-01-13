EverBetter Launches With Mission of Helping Parents Find Personalized Care Through New Mobile App

GARDEN CITY PARK, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverBetter, a comprehensive teletherapy mental health program serving parents of tweens, teens, and young adults who are experiencing behavioral issues, anxiety, depression, social withdrawal or alcohol/substance use concerns, is connecting patients with licensed clinicians through its new online platform and mobile app. Patients log in using the EverBetter mobile app or the EverBetter desktop application; the entirety of the session is conducted live, remotely. This gives parents the opportunity to receive the support and critical information they need to help guide their children through whatever difficulties they may be facing, regardless of their physical location.
After the volume of mental health emergencies surged in the U.S. as a result of both the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 outbreak, the EverBetter team was inspired to set out on a new mission - to give parents access to a comprehensive therapeutic resource in an effective and convenient way. The team looks to provide a confidential, stigma-free environment for concerned parents and caregivers to obtain information and guidance.
President of EverBetter Dr. Jeffrey Reynolds said, "So many families have been thrown into turmoil by COVID, and we're seeing record levels of anxiety and depression among tweens and teens nationwide. Parents need more support than ever before, and we are thrilled to be able to offer them a confidential, cost-effective and convenient way to connect with top-flight licensed clinicians."
EverBetter is not a family therapy program - rather, they are a team of mental health professionals aiming to supply parents with the tools they need to support the timely diagnosis, treatment, and resolution of adolescent behavioral issues.
With EverBetter, parents are not randomly assigned a clinician or matched with one based on a computerized algorithm. Instead, the EverBetter team carefully considers the individual preferences and needs of each parent and then leverages their decades of industry experience caring for families to inform personalized matching. EverBetter's primary goal is to match parents to seasoned professionals with the education, training, temperament, and experience that will best guide them through their unique set of circumstances.
As Dr. Rachelle Hansen, Clinical Director of EverBetter, puts it, "EverBetter has highly skilled, experienced and carefully screened mental health professionals who are supported by our case management team of accomplished social workers with decades of experience helping teens and families find local referrals in emergency situations. Unlike telehealth sites that use an algorithm or randomly assign clinicians to consumers, EverBetter's experienced clinical team hand selects each clinician and facilitates an introduction to ensure the best match."
To learn more about EverBetter's personalized services, please visit https://www.everbetternetworks.com/.
Follow EverBetter on social media, sign up for the newsletter for the latest updates, and download the EverBetter app by visiting https://www.everbetternetworks.com/about-us.
Contact Information
Jeffrey L. Reynolds, Ph.D
President
jreynolds@everbetternetworks.com
Related Images
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
Attachment
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.