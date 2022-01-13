StellaSwap Launches the First Moonbeam DEX, Partners with Multichain for Bridging Infrastructure

Singapore, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StellaSwap has launched the first decentralized exchange (DEX) on Moonbeam, within 24 hours of the Moonbeam network being live. This was a momentous occasion for the Polkadot ecosystem as a whole, as the launch of Moonbeam brings about the first fully operational parachain on Polkadot.
As the first and leading automated market-making (AMM) DEX for the Moonbeam parachain network, StellaSwap's main objective is to create a broader range of network effects to address the issues of liquidity. This is especially pertinent to a new blockchain network with limited liquidity. As of this moment, users are able to trade and yield farm on StellaSwap.
"We are very excited to be one of the first DEX to launch on Moonbeam. When Dr Gavin Woods proposed the idea of a heterogeneous multi-chain framework back in 2016, we immediately subscribed to the vision of how that is going to be the next evolution of decentralized networks. Almost five years later, this has turned into a reality with the launch of the first parachain, Moonbeam. We're honored to be one of the first to launch." – StellaSwap Representative
StellaSwap generated considerable hype after a strategic partnership with Multichain, the world's leading cross-chain protocol.
"We're excited to work with Multichain to streamline asset transfer across different blockchain networks. Multichain is the leader in cross-chain asset transfers, with the most variety of crypto assets and the most user-friendly protocol with low transaction fees and shorter bridging times. Given StellaSwap will be one of the first DEX on Moonbeam, having a robust bridging infrastructure with the help of Multichain would streamline value accrual within the Moonbeam ecosystem" — StellaSwap Representative
"It's also our pleasure to partner with StellaSwap, the leading DEX and DeFi gateway on Moonbeam" – cited the official Twitter account for Multichain.
StellaSwap launched with a fair model token distribution, in an effort for true decentralization and providing a fair way for users to acquire their native token, STELLA. StellaSwap is made up of a team of engineers and developers in the field of cybersecurity & smart contracts development, with considerable experience in scaling FinTech companies before.
About StellaSwap
Protocol: StellaSwap
Contact: Media Team
Website: https://stellaswap.com/
Email: Official@stellaswap.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/StellaSwap
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/stellaswap
Telegram: https://t.me/stellaswap
Blog: https://stellaswap.medium.com
docs: https://stella-swap.gitbook.io/stellaswap/
Media Team Official@stellaswap.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.